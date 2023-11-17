Local Sports Roundup

GIRLS

Springdale Har-Ber 58, Charleston 27

Har-Ber built an early 19-4 cushion and rolled past Charleston for a nonconference victory in Wildcat Arena.

The Lady Wildcats (2-0) ran off 11 unanswered points after Marypate Harper's 3-pointer gave Charleston (0-4) a brief 3-2 lead. The Lady Tigers never did get any closer than 22-14 as Har-Ber went on to take a 29-16 halftime lead and outscored Charleston 19-6 in the third quarter to blow the game open.

Missouri Southern signee Delaney Roller had 19 points to lead the Lady Wildcats, while Madisen Campbell added 10. Harper and Laney Burleson each had seven points for Charleston.

Springdale 67, Lamar 49

Kaiya McCoy had 16 points to lead three Springdale players in double figures, and the Lady Bulldogs earned their second road victory this week by defeating Lamar, which suffered its first loss of the season.

Springdale led 22-11 after one quarter and stretched it out to a 37-23 margin at halftime. Lamar slightly closed the gap to 49-36 after three quarters.

Charleen Hudson was next for Springdale with 14 points, as well as 3 steals and 4 assists, while Adriana Hernandez added 13 points. Kori Sanders had 18 points for Lamar (3-1).

Harrison 66, Berryville 32

Brooklyn Mitchell had the hot hand early and finished with 22 points to lead Harrison to a victory over Berryville in Goblin Arena.

Mitchell scored 12 points in the first quarter as the Lady Goblins established a 24-8 lead. Harrison had a 40-16 halftime cushion and led 53-19 after three quarters.

London Lee added 11 points and was the only other Lady Goblin in double figures. Tessa Johnson led Berryville with nine points.

Pea Ridge 56, Trumann 36

Pea Ridge grabbed an early 17-9 lead and went on to defeat Trumann during the opening night of the Ridge Dental Aesthetics Wynne Basketball Classic.

The Lady Blackhawks stretched their lead to a 28-17 halftime margin and led 45-30 after three quarters.

Leah Telgemeier had 25 points for Pea Ridge.

Bergman 48, Norfork 46

Savannah Ketchum had a double-double and Bergman turned the tables in the second half and slipped past Norfork during the Arvest Tournament in Flippin.

The Lady Panthers (10-1) trailed 22-21 at halftime but outscored Norfork 17-12 in the third quarter to take a 38-34 lead.

Ketchum finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Ruby Trammell also had 12 points for Bergman.

BOYS

West Fork 67, Greenland 45

West Fork placed four players in double figures and rolled to a victory over rival Greenland in the Tiger Dome.

Cade Erickson had 21 points to pace the Tigers, who led 35-21 at halftime. Eric Henderson was next with 13, followed by Camden Callahan with 12 and Jackson Blansett with 10.

Cannan Spurlock led Greenland with 20 points.

Valley Springs 64, Berryville 52

Levi Carey had 22 points to lead four Valley Springs players in double figures as the Tigers claimed a home win over Berryville.

Valley Springs (9-2) trailed 14-12 after one quarter and 31-24 at halftime, but the Tigers used a 20-4 run in the third quarter to take a 44-35 lead.

Nate Helams added 17 for Valley Springs, while Keyton Carnahan scored 10 of his 12 points in the third quarter and Logan Avery chipped in 10. Dale Nagtalon had 15 points on five three-pointers for Berryville, followed by Peyton Smith with 13.

Ozark Catholic 94, Gentry 59

Ozark Catholic scored 43 points in the first quarter and claimed a home victory over Gentry.

Shep Newcomb hit seven three-pointers in the first half and finished with 36 points for the Griffins, who led 67-29 at halftime before Gentry cut it to a 86-54 margin to end the third quarter.

Nehemiah Harrington led Gentry with 21 points.

Yellville-Summit 55, Lead Hill 42

Yellville-Summit pulled away in the second half and defeated Lead Hill during a consolation round semifinal game in the Arvest Tournament at Flippin.

Yellville-Summit led 17-12 after one quarter and 28-23 at halftime. The Panthers then extended their lead to a 41-33 margin after three quarters and claimed the victory.

Cedomir Petrovic had 11 points and was the only Lead Hill player in double figures.

Wednesday's late games

Farmington 64, Lake Hamilton 52

Layne Taylor's last-second three-point play gave Farmington a 27-25 halftime lead and the Cardinals pulled away late to defeat Lake Hamilton at Clarksville.

The Cardinals led 38-34 after three quarters, then outscored the Wolves 26-18 over the last 8 minutes to put the game away.

Taylor finished with 28 points to lead a trio of Farmington players in double figures and also had seven assists. Sam Kirkman was next with 11 and Mason Simpson added 10.

Zane Pennington had 16 points and Aaron Abernathy 14 for Lake Hamilton (1-1), which was without leading scorer Ty Robinson.

Harrison 69, Clarksville 27

Cole Cecil had six of Harrison's 12 three-pointers and finished with 26 points to lead Harrison past Clarksville to cap the final night of the Clarksville Tip-Off Classic.

Cecil hit four three-pointers in the first quarter as the Goblins (2-1) jumped out to an 18-8 lead. Harrison extended that cushion to 35-16 at halftime and 52-22 after three quarters to force a running clock.

Chance Lorenz added 13 points for the Goblins and Maddox Bell had 11. Jeremiah Estep had 12 points, all on three-pointers, for Clarksville (0-3).

Dardanelle 40, Greenwood 36

Greenwood couldn't make an early 11-2 lead stand and fell to Dardanelle during the Clarksville Tip-Off Classic.

The Sand Lizards cut the Bulldogs' lead to a 16-14 halftime margin and tied the game at 24 before the third quarter ended. Dardanelle then outscored Greenwood 16-12 over the last 8 minutes.

Caleb Burnett had 13 points and was the only player in double figures for Greenwood (1-2).