Man arrested in 2020 killing of infant in Little Rock

Little Rock police said Friday they have arrested a man who faces a capital murder charge in relation to the December 2020 killing of an infant.

Stefon Lewis, 28, was arrested Thursday in the killing of an infant girl who died of her injuries after police responded to a report of an unresponsive infant around 6:38 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2020, at 4409 W. 11th St., police said in a post on social media.

The girl’s name was Angel Lewis, police spokesman Mark Edwards said, and Stefon Lewis was her father.

Detectives recently upgraded the case to a homicide, the post states.