Hotels in Argentina and Uruguay reportedly rejected reservations for Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters over accusations of antisemitism leveled at the British singer known for his pro-Palestinian views. Waters was due to stay in Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires ahead of shows scheduled for Nov. 21-22 as part of his "This is Not a Drill" tour, but the reservations fell through, with hotels citing a lack of availability, the Argentine newspaper Pagina 12 reported. Hotels in Montevideo, in neighboring Uruguay, also refused to host him but did not provide a reason, a Pagina 12 story on Wednesday quoted Waters as saying. The singer said that as a result he was still in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he performed a few days ago. "I had a dinner date on the 16th with José Mujica, the former president of Uruguay, who is a friend of mine. And I can't go (...) because the Israeli lobby and whatever they call themselves have canceled me," Waters told Pagina 12. The president of the Central Israelite Committee of Uruguay, Roby Schindler, sent a letter to the Sofitel hotel urging it not to host Waters, Pagina 12 said. Waters "takes advantage of his fame as an artist to lie and spew his hatred towards Israel and all Jews," Schindler said, according to Pagina 12. "By receiving him, you will be, even if you do not want to, propagating the hatred that this man exudes," Schindler added. Waters has been dogged by accusations of antisemitism for years, including criticism by the U.S. government earlier this year.

Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host of the Academy Awards for the second straight year and fourth time overall, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday. ABC is turning again to its late-night host a year after bringing Kimmel back for a 2023 ceremony that drew 18.7 million viewers, the most since 2020's pre-pandemic broadcast. In the wake of Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Kimmel led a cautious ceremony that helped stabilize the Academy Awards after years of turmoil. Kimmel also hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. "I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," Kimmel said in a statement. Though the comic is inching up in the record books, he's still a long way from the most frequent Oscar emcee. That title belongs to Bob Hope, who hosted a record 19 times either solo or as a co-host. Billy Crystal hosted nine times, all between 1990 and 2012. The film academy earlier announced that Raj Kapoor will serve as executive producer and showrunner, Katy Mullan will executive produce and Hamish Hamilton will direct. They'll be joined by Molly McNearney, executive producer of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and Kimmel's wife, who will return for a second consecutive year to serve as an executive producer for the show. The 96th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 10 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.