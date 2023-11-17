NFL Week 11 Player Props: Dak Prescott and George Kittle Stay Hot

Sunday, Fun Day! Its time to get in your player prop selections for Week 11 at SI Sportsbook. Four teams are on bye this week, but there are still plenty of ways to get in on the action!

Here are some early player prop values I have found on SI Sportsbook. After all, its much more fun to watch a full day of football if youre invested!

Baker Mayfield over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+164)

Im grabbing this plus money for Tampa Bay. Yes, the Niners kept Trevor Lawrence from passing for any touchdowns last week, but they allowed five passing touchdowns in the two games before the bye. They have allowed an average of 284 passing yards per game across the last three. The Niners are tough vs. the run, and the Bucs dont have much of a ground game anyway, so it will be up to Mayfield to get the ball in the air. Mayfield has passed for two touchdowns in three consecutive games, and hes done it in five of nine games this season. I like the plus money payout here.

Dak Prescott over 12.5 rushing yards (-115)

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

One of the reasons Dak has looked so much better lately is that he hasnt been afraid to use his legs. Prescott has exceeded this prop in each of the last four games and in six of nine games played this year. The matchup doesnt look good on paper, as the Panthers have only allowed an average of 10 rushing yards per game to quarterbacks. However, they have mostly faced pocket passers this year. For that reason we are getting a low number at 12.5, and I am in.

Breece Hall over 26.5 receiving yards (-115)

Hall has exceeded this prop in three of the last four and it would have been all four if his long fourth-quarter catch hadnt been called back in Week 9. The Bills have allowed an average of 60 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs across the past four contests.

Brandin Cooks over 35.5 receiving yards (-115)

Going into last Sundays game, Cooks had accumulated only 163 receiving yards for the season. He more than doubled that number vs. the Giants, catching nine of his 10 targets for 173 yards and a score. WIth the threat of CeeDee Lamb, theres a chance the Panthers are softer in coverage of Cooks, who could break off a big play or two. Hes gone over this prop in three of his last four games.

Tank Dell over 4.5 receptions (-120)

Across the past two games, Dell has owned a 31% target share and he had six catches in each. Hes exceeded this catch prop in four of eight games played this year. Nico Collins should be back, but he could be limited, and Noah Brown may be out, so I expect C.J. Stroud will continue to look for his favorite target.

George Kittle over 44.5 receiving yards (-115)

Kittle has been on fire since Week 7, and hes had 116-plus receiving yards in each of his last two games. Remember, the Buccaneers have struggled vs. the slot, and in Week 9 they allowed 10 catches and 130 yards to Dalton Schultz.

Luke Musgrave over 28.5 receiving yards (-120)

Musgrave has accumulated 115 receiving yards across the past two contests, and hes exceeded this prop in four of his last five. No team has allowed more receiving yards to tight ends than the Chargers, who have also allowed a 78.7% catch rate to the position.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers: Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook

Bet $5 on FanDuel and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.