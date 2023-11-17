No. 8 Huskies easily handle Terrapins

STORRS, Conn. -- Eighth-ranked University of Connecticut bounced back from one of its worst defensive performances in years by locking down No. 20 Maryland on Thursday night.

Paige Bueckers had 24 points and six steals in the 80-48 victory, four days after a 92-81 loss to North Carolina State.

"Just as a collective unit, we never want to show an effort again like that [against NC State] on the defensive end," Bueckers said. "It started with us older guys and then the younger guys brought it -- the intensity on defense."

Aaliyah Edwards and freshman KK Arnold each scored 12 points for the Huskies (2-1). Another freshman, Ashlynn Shade, added 10 points and Aubrey Griffin had nine points and 13 rebounds.

Shyanne Sellers scored 16 points and Jakia Brown-Turner added 13 points for Maryland (1-2). The Huskies held the Terrapins to just 15 field goals (26% shooting) and forced 27 turnovers, leading to 29 UConn points.

The Terps have now lost two straight after falling to top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday.

"Obviously, this team is still a work in progress," Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. "Our starters have played three games together in their career."

The Terps held UConn without a field goal for more than 3 1/2 minutes in the second quarter and led by as many as five points.

But Bueckers had 15 first-half points to lead UConn back. Her steal, layup and free throw left Sellers with her third foul and gave UConn a 32-25 lead. It was the highlight of a 20-4 run to close the second quarter and the Huskies led 42-27 after 20 minutes.

No. 1 South Carolina 109, Clemson 40

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- MiLaysia Fulwiley had 18 points and Kamilla Cardoso had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina rolled to its 13th straight victory over state rival Clemson.

Oregon transfer Te-Hina Paopao scored 14 points with four three-pointers and the Gamecocks won their 43rd straight game at home.

Raven Johnson finished with a career-best 17 assists, one shy of the program record.

South Carolina took control early with a 28-0 first-half run and Clemson could not respond.

Kansas State 65, No. 2 Iowa 58

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Caitlin Clark struggled through a poor shooting performance and No. 2 Iowa failed to score in the last three minutes Thursday night, falling to Kansas State.

Clark, The Associated Press national player of the week in women's basketball who swept national player of the year awards and led the Hawkeyes to their first NCAA championship game last season, scored 24 points on 9 for 32 shooting from the field and 2 for 16 from three-point range, failing to make her first three-pointer until just over a minute left in the second quarter.

Iowa (3-1), which had been averaging 92 points in its first three games, shot just 36.1% from the field and was 2 for 21 from long distance.

Ayoka Lee scored 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead Kansas State's comeback victory.

NO. 9 VIRGINIA TECH 105, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 36

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Elizabeth Kitley scored 23 points and Georgia Amoore set a school record for assists in a game in the rout by Virginia Tech.

Kitley scored 19 points in the first half for the Hokies (2-1), who set a school record for margin of victory (69 points) and tied a school record for points in a home game. Amoore finished with 10 points and a record 16 assists as Virginia Tech shot 64.5% (40 of 62). Freshman Clara Strack added a career-best 19 points.

NO. 13 OHIO STATE 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 66

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Cotie McMahon scored 24 point and Ohio State used a quick start to roll to an easy win over Boston College.

Taylor Thierry added 18 points and 8 rebounds for the Buckeyes (3-1), and Jacy Sheldon had 16 points.

The Buckeyes made 13 of 17 shots in the first quarter for a 32-11 lead. McMahon had 11 points in the first quarter and 18 at the half, with Thierry adding 14 and Sheldon 11.

NO. 19 LOUISVILLE 111, BELLARMINE 33

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Freshman Elif Istanbulluoglu came off the bench and had 10 points and 12 rebounds as Louisville posted its largest margin of victory in Coach Jeff Walz's 17 years.

Louisville (3-0) reserves Alexia Mobley and Merissah Russell scored 12 and 10 points, respectively. All five starters were in double figures, led by Sydney Taylor with 15 and Nyla Harris with 14.

WIS-GREEN BAY 65, NO. 22 CREIGHTON 53

OMAHA, Neb. -- Maddy Schreiber scored 14 points, Callie Genke added 11 and Wis-Green Bay held off Creighton for its first win over a top 25 team since 2019.

Schreiber scored eight of her points in the third quarter and Green Bay (2-1) led 52-37 entering the fourth.

Creighton rallied, scoring 14 of the first 17 points of the fourth and closed within 55-51. Bailey Butler ended Green Bay's four-minute scoring drought and started a game-closing 10-2 run. Lauren Jensen had Creighton's only field goal in the final six minutes.

Jensen led Creighton (2-1) with 21 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. Emma Ronsiek added 15 points. Jensen was 8 of 18 from the field, but the rest of her teammates went 10 of 35.

TOP 25 MEN

No. 6 Houston 65, Towson 49

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- LJ Cryer scored 18 points and No. 6 Houston used a 19-4 run in the first half to take control on the way to a victory over Towson to advance in the Charleston Classic.

The Cougars (4-0) will face the winner of the Utah-Wake Forest game on Friday for a spot in Sunday's championship final in the eight-team event.

Cryer got Houston off to a strong start Thursday as the team turned a tight game early into a runaway. He had a three-point play and a three-pointer in the surge as the Cougars moved in front 24-7.

