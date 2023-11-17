BASEBALL

Move to Vegas approved

One of Rob Manfred’s first trips after his election as Major League Baseball commissioner nine years ago was to Oakland to consult with Athletics owner John Fisher on attempts to keep the team in the Bay Area. Unable together to make that work, the A’s will instead move to Las Vegas and become only the second Major League Baseball team in more than a half-century to shift cities. All 30 MLB team owners gave their approval Thursday to Fisher’s relocation plan, which was endorsed by Manfred. “There was an effort over more than a decade to find a stadium solution in Oakland. It was John Fisher’s preference. It was my preference,” Manfred said at a news conference. “This is a terrible day for fans in Oakland. I understand that and that’s why we’ve always had a policy of doing everything humanly possible to avoid a relocation, and truly believe we did that in this case. I think it’s beyond debate that the status quo in Oakland was untenable.” After years of complaints about the Oakland Coliseum that predated Manfred’s appointment, and an inability to negotiate government assistance for a new ballpark in the Bay Area, the A’s plan to move to a stadium to be built on the Las Vegas Strip with $380 million in public financing approved by the Nevada government. The team plans for the ballpark to open in 2028. Since the Washington Senators became the Texas Rangers for 1972, the only other team to relocate was the Montreal Expos, who became the Washington Nationals in 2005. The Athletics’ lease at the Coliseum runs through 2024, and they will remain next season where they have played since moving to California in 1968. It remains unclear where the team will play after that until a new ballpark opens. Manfred said a variety of alternatives are being explored, including the A’s possibly staying at the Coliseum in the interim period.

No MLB in Paris

Major League Baseball has canceled plans to play regular-season games in Paris in 2025 after failing to find a promoter, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity following an owners’ meeting because the decision was not announced publicly. MLB and the players’ association agreed to the Paris games in their March 2022 labor deal and incorporated them as an attachment to the collective bargaining agreement. The people familiar with the decision said it became apparent in recent months that no progress was being made to make the games work financially. MLB played in London for the first time in 2019 when the New York Yankees swept two games from the Boston Red Sox. Regular-season games will be played in Seoul, South Korea, for the first time when the Los Angeles Dodgers open the season against the San Diego Padres on March 20 and 21. In addition, the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies play at Mexico City on April 27 and 28.

TENNIS

Sinner wins again

Jannik Sinner registered a first career win over Holger Rune 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 on Thursday at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, two days after beating Novak Djokovic for the first time. Sinner, who had already secured his place in the semifinals at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players, went one step further and finished first in his group with a perfect 3-0 record. Sinner’s victory also enabled Djokovic to advance in second position in the group, following his 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-1 win over alternate Hubert Hurkacz.

GOLF

Trio share lead

Cameron Young birdied his last hole in the dark and held his game together during the worst of the rain Thursday to share the lead with Eric Cole and Davis Thompson at 6-under 66 among those who managed to finish the first round at the PGA Tour RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Ga. Only 65 players from 156-man field completed the first round. Matt Kuchar, whose runner-up finish last week in Bermuda all but secured his spot in two $20 million tournaments early next year, was at 5-under 65. Former Arkansas Razorbacks Nico Echavarria and David Lingmerth each shot a 3-under 69. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) was at 5-over 77.

Scores run low at LPGA

Ruoning Yin opened the LPGA Tour Championship with a 9-under 63 on Thursday to share the lead with Nasa Hataoka in the chase for the $2 million winner’s prize at Hataoka and Yin led by one shot over Minjee Lee. Former Arkansas Razorback Gaby Lopez shot a 1-under 71.

MOTOR SPORTS

Squier, veteran NASCAR broadcaster, dies at 88

Ken Squier, a longtime NASCAR announcer and broadcaster, has died. He was 88.

Squier died Wednesday night in Waterbury, Vt., according to the management of the local WDEV radio, which he owned.

“Though he never sat behind the wheel of a stock car, Ken Squier contributed to the growth of NASCAR as much as any competitor,” Jim France, chairman and CEO of NASCAR, said in a statement. He called him a superb storyteller whose voice is the soundtrack to many of NASCAR’s great moments.

“His calls on TV and radio brought fans closer to the sport, and for that he was a fan favorite. Ken knew no strangers, and he will be missed by all.” Fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he is forever grateful for Squier’s “major role” is growing stock car racing.

“Ken Squier was there when Nascar was introduced to the rest of the world in 1979 for the Daytona 500. I’m convinced that race would have not had its lasting impact had Ken not been our lead narrator,” Earnhardt posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “We still ride the wave of that momentum created on that day.” Squier opened Thunder Road speedway in his home state of Vermont in Barre in 1960. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a stock car racer, called Squier “a true Vermont legend and dear friend to me and so many others.” Squier first coined the phrase “The Great American Race” in reference to the Daytona 500 when covering NASCAR’s biggest race for CBS from the announcer’s booth.

NASCAR named its annual award for media excellence after Squier and broadcaster Barney Hall.