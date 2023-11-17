Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 17, 1923

FORT SMITH -- Chalmers Ferguson, "Hermit of Magazine mountain," and investigator of the disappearance of Baby Pearl Turner, three-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lynne Turner of Scott County, who wandered from her mountain home October 19, and has not since been seen, was wrong. No recognition passed between a child in Picher, Okla., who has been identified by Ferguson as the missing Turner baby, today when Mrs. Lynne Turner, who had been rushed there from her Waldron home, was brought to the home of Mrs. B. D. Wells, where Elizabeth Holman has been staying. The mother had previously said photographs of the Picher, Okla., child are not Baby Pearl. Today she definitely announced that "this child is not Pearl," and turned sadly away.

50 years ago

Nov. 17, 1973

PINE BLUFF--The state Correction Board Friday voted to build at a cost not exceeding $60,000 permanent type rodeo seats and restrooms at the Cummins Prison Farm rodeo grounds. The cost will be paid out of the Inmate Welfare Fund. All proceeds above expenses at the annual prison rodeo are placed in the fund. It cost about $6,800 to rent rodeo seats at this year's rodeo, the second one for the prison, Correction Commissioner Terrell Don Hutto said. He added that it would cost about $10,000 to rent seats for the estimated 25,000 persons who are expected to attend the 1974 rodeo.

25 years ago

Nov. 17, 1998

Say goodbye to Joe Camel. The cartoon icon of the tobacco industry is one of several industry casualties in a national settlement that promises to pay out $206 billion to states over the next 25 years, Attorney General Winston Bryant announced Monday. Arkansas stands to gain $1.62 billion from the proposed settlement to compensate state Medicaid programs for treating smoking-related illnesses. ... If approved, Monday's proposal will be the largest civil settlement in the United States, and Arkansas' share will be the largest civil settlement in the state.

10 years ago

Nov. 17, 2013

Business leaders in North Little Rock's Park Hill neighborhood said they think the end of the area's ban on alcohol sales will do more than increase dining options. They believe it also will help attract and retain shoppers who will browse through local stores before or after dinner. Park Hill voters in a special election Tuesday solidly knocked down a ban on alcohol sales that had been in place for 47 years, with 80 percent or more ballots cast in each of six voting districts in favor of going "wet." Each district's vote was independent of the others. ... The area, which also included part of Lakewood and Indian Hills, has been North Little Rock's only "dry" pocket, which customers had to leave if they wanted to have drinks with their meals. Or, they didn't go to Park Hill in the first place for the same reason, said supporters of the measure to allow alcohol sales.