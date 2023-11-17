Police ask for leads in fatal shooting

A 34-year-old man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound Thursday morning, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Police said they went to the 2300 block of West 11th Avenue around 6:43 in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found Antonio Martin, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information in reference to this homicide is asked to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090 and ask for Detective Keith Banks, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

This is Pine Bluff's 26th homicide this year.