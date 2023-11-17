No. 14 Razorbacks upset by UNC-Greensboro

FAYETTEVILLE — North Carolina-Greensboro gave Arkansas a tough test in its visit to Bud Walton Arena last December.

Less than a year later, the Spartans did more than that. UNC-Greensboro on Friday upset the 14th-ranked Razorbacks 78-72, snapping their 38-game home non-conference winning streak and handing them their first loss of the season.

The Spartans shot 48.1% for the game, including 9 of 24 from three-point range. Arkansas, which entered the game shooting 40.3% beyond the arc, was 4 of 23 from deep.

The Razorbacks had a stretch of 14 straight misses in the loss.

UNC-Greensboro controlled the majority of the first half and led 38-24 at halftime. Spartans guard Keyshaun Langley torched the Razorbacks for 18 points prior to the break, including 14 in the final 6:15.

He entered Friday’s matchup averaging 18 points and was fresh off a 26-point performance in the team’s 74-70 loss at Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

Langley’s three-pointer with nine seconds to go in the first half — his fourth of the night — gave UNC-Greensboro its largest lead at the time. Tim Ceaser, a 6-9 forward from Marion, made a three with 1:40 left in the half to give the Spartans their first double-digit lead of the game at 33-22.

Arkansas greatly aided UNC-Greensboro with a dozen turnovers in the first half that led to 16 points for the Spartans. The Razorbacks had an Eric Musselman-era low four turnovers in Monday’s win over Old Dominion.

UNC-Greensboro grew its lead to 15 with 18:11 remaining after five straight points from Mikeal Brown-Jones. Less than three minutes later, Arkansas’ El Ellis went on a personal 6-0 run with a pair of and-1s to trim the deficit to 45-37.

The Razorbacks pulled to within four points twice in a 56-second span midway through the half on layups by Tramon Mark and Davonte Davis. But the Spartans answered each Arkansas push.

A quick 5-0 run capped by a Brown-Jones layup increased UNC-Greensboro’s edge to 66-55 with 4:37 remaining and forced Musselman to call his second timeout of the night. The Spartans led by at least five the rest of the way.

Langley finished with a game-high 23 points on 5 of 8 from distance and Brown-Jones added 17. The Razorbacks were led by 21 from Mark and 19 from Ellis.

Jalen Graham, the Arkansas forward in his second season with the program, did not play because of a back injury. He also missed exhibitions against Division II Texas-Tyler and Purdue with a back issue.

The Razorbacks return to play next Wednesday against Stanford at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU. It is Arkansas’ opening game at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.