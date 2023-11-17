HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUPS

THURSDAY'S GAMES

BOYS

ARKADELPHIA 60, BAUXITE 37 Seth Golden scored 16 points as the Badgers (2-0) drilled the Miners. O'Bryant Roberts had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists while James Elgas notched 12 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists for the Badgers.

DARDANELLE 70, QUITMAN 63 Christian Alvarado and Rod Chaten Jr. both scored 16 points for Dardanelle (3-1) as it won for the third time in four games. Ian Moore had 12 points, and Eddie Moore followed with 10 points for the Sand Lizards. Owen Brantley pushed Quitman (1-1) with 17 points. Ethan Thurman and Zane Pierce came up with 15 points each for the Bulldogs.

ENGLAND 68, LAKE VILLAGE 49 Trenton Arnold contributed 18 points, 7 steals and 5 assists in a win for England (1-0). Jayquan Mays had 14 points, 8 steals and 5 rebounds, and Landon Woods added 13 points and four assists for the Lions.

MAMMOTH SPRING 59, CROWLEY'S RIDGE 50 Garet O'Dell provided 23 points in a competitive outing for Mammoth Spring (9-1), winners of three straight games. Blake Rogers had 16 points for the Bears.

MARMADUKE 67, PIGGOTT 25 A.J. Forkum had 16 points to lead Marmaduke (7-2) to a 42-point victory. Blake Gipson scored 13 points, and Carson Robinson added with 10 points for the Greyhounds.

MAUMELLE 57, SEARCY 45 Jacob Lanier scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Maumelle (2-0) finally pulled away in the second half. Markalon Rochell had 14 points and six rebounds for the Hornets. Isaiah Carlos scored 15 points, and Jayden Duffy had 14 points for Searcy (1-2). Jailyn Gaines also ended with 12 points for the Lions.

NETTLETON 68, CABOT 61 Jakobe Jamison provided a team-high 20 points to bolster Nettleton (2-0). Taylor Smith scored 16 points, and T.J. Whitney came off the bench to post 14 points for the Raiders. Jermaine Christopher's 20 points led Cabot (1-2), which has lost back-to-back games on the road. Colton Rosenbaum tallied 15 points and five rebounds, and Nate Vance carried through with 11 points and three rebounds for the Panthers.

RECTOR 77, RIDGEFIELD CHRISTIAN 48 Cooper Rabjohn broke through with 34 points and five assists as Rector (2-0) easily won. Lane Hemphill furnished 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Cash Lindsey supplied 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars.

ROGERS HERITAGE 69, GREENE COUNTY TECH 51 Ben Manuel outpaced everyone with a game-high 25 points for Rogers Heritage (1-0) during the Brookland Empower Classic. Boston Goodman had 17 points for Greene County Tech (2-1), which trailed 43-36 after three quarters.

VALLEY VIEW 74, OSCEOLA 48 Max Manchester scored 20 points as Valley View (1-1) opened the Brookland Empower Classic with a rout. Oliver Barr had 19 points for the Blazers. Richard High scored 22 points and pulled in 10 rebounds for Osceola (0-1).

VAN BUREN 58, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 52 Jaxon Cazzell scored 25 points to lift Van Buren (1-1) past the Saints in nonconference action.

GIRLS

BERGMAN 48, NORFORK 46 Savannah Ketchum finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Bergman (10-1), which held on at the Arvest Tournament in Flippin. Ruby Trammel added 12 points in the win. Liza Shaddy ended with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Keely Blanchard tallied 13 points and six rebounds for Norfork (10-1), which led 22-21 at halftime.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 49, GREENBRIER 43 Brooklyn Pratt and Ashlyn Kinley had 14 points apiece to lead Conway Christian (2-3) during the Heavenly Hoops Tournament at Mount St. Mary. Chezney Stone tacked on seven points for the Lady Eagles, who stopped a three-game losing streak.

DARDANELLE 45, QUITMAN 38 Karlie Cursh and Stevie Tanner each tallied 16 points in a win for Dardanelle (2-1). Ali Cater finished with 15 points, and Cailyn Sullivan had nine points for Quitman (1-1).

MAMMOTH SPRING 63, CROWLEY'S RIDGE 23 Brynn Washam scored 23 points in a blowout for Mammoth Spring (7-2). Adrianna Corbett and Tay Davis both had 10 points for the Lady Bears.

NETTLETON 58, BRYANT 52 Carmen McShan scored 20 points, and Donna Douglas chipped in with 14 points for Nettleton (3-0), which remained unbeaten. Shakira Brown had 12 points for the Lady Raiders. Brilynn Findley led Bryant (3-1) with 33 points.

RIVERSIDE 58, ENGLAND 30 Brooklyn Berry finished with 19 points in a thorough beating for Riverside (5-2), which has won four straight games.

SALEM 40, MOUNTAIN VIEW 34 Marleigh Sellars netted 18 points to fuel Salem (3-0) at the Arvest Tournament in Flippin. Maddie Keen added eight points for the Lady Greyhounds, who'll face Bergman in the finals Saturday.

SEARCY 50, MAUMELLE 27 Ava Fowlkes had 11 points, and Bre West netted nine points in a loss for Maumelle (1-3).

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 58, CHARLESTON 27 Delaney Roller continued her torrid pace, finishing with 19 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists as the Lady Wildcats (3-2) blasted the Lady Tigers. Madisen Campbell contributed with 10 points, 4 steals and 3 assists for the Lady Wildcats.

VAN BUREN 31, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 27 Sophie Goerig turned in nine points to power Van Buren (3-0) past the Lady Saints.