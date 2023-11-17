HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL Scores

Thursday's scores
Boys
Acorn 64, Mount Ida 48
Alma 49, Fort Smith Southside 43
Arkadelphia 60, Bauxite 37
Bald Knob 58, Conway St. Joseph 47
Bentonville West 34, Jonesboro 31
Bradley 97, Blevins 54
Brookland 67, eStem 47
Dardanelle 70, Quitman 63
Elkins 66, Union Christian 52
England 68, Lake Village 49
Fort Smith Northside 54, Clinton 53
Gurdon 48, Foreman 40
Hamburg 71, Woodlawn 65
Huntsville 56, Pottsville 42
Hot Springs Lakeside 52, Greenbrier 47
LISA Academy West 53, Jacksonville Lighthouse 51
Mammoth Spring 59, Crowley's Ridge 50
Marmaduke 67, Piggott 25
Maumelle 57, Searcy 45
Mountain View 63, Kingston 51
Nettleton 68, Cabot 61
Ouachita 68, Spring Hill 53
Ozark 61, Paris 31
Ozark Catholic 94, Gentry 59
Pangburn 61, Baptist Prep 34
Pea Ridge 56, Trumann 36
Rector 77, Ridgefield Christian 48
Rogers Heritage 69, Greene County Tech 51
Subiaco Academy 65, Pea Ridge 42
Valley Springs 64, Berryville 47
Valley View 74, Osceola 48
Van Buren 58, Shiloh Christian 52
West Fork 67, Greenland 45
Western Yell County 65, Perryville 40
Yellville-Summit 55, Lead Hill 42
Girls
Acorn 51, Mount Ida 25
Arkadelphia 63, Bauxite 29
Bergman 48, Norfork 46
Bismarck 52, Magnet Cove 25
Bradley 71, Blevins 58
Cabot 57, Bentonville 20
Conway Christian 49, Greenbrier 43
Dardanelle 45, Quitman 38
Elkins 74, Union Christian 26
Emerson 67, Columbia Christian 19
Greene County Tech 62, Highland 33
Greenwood 65, Fayetteville 44
Gurdon 53, Foreman 22
Hamburg 66, Woodlawn 44
Harding Academy 56, McCrory 10
Harrisburg 60, Cross County 50
Harrison 66, Berryville 32
Jonesboro Westide 70, Rector 66
Little Rock Southwest 51, Mount St. Mary 49
Mammoth Spring 63, Crowley's Ridge 23
Manila 50, Bay 41
Marion 68, Little Rock Parkview 56
Marked Tree 53, El Dorado 45
Maumelle Charter 36, DeWitt 26
Mayflower 68, Bigelow 52
Nettleton 58, Bryant 52
Perryville 70, Western Yell County 30
Rison 56, Des Arc 48
Riverside 58, England 30
Rogers 46, Prairie Grove 43
Salem 40, Mountain View 34
Searcy 50, Maumelle 27
Springdale 67, Lamar 49
Springdale Har-Ber 58, Charleston 27
Star City 70, Heber Springs 49
Stuttgart 62, Little Rock Hall 52
Tuckerman 51, Cedar Ridge 48
Two Rivers 51, Hector 48
Valley View 66, Newport 16
Van Buren 31, Shiloh Christian 27
West Fork 47, Greenland 36
Yellville-Summit 51, Omaha 29