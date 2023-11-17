HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL Scores

Today at 2:32 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

Thursday's scores

Boys

Acorn 64, Mount Ida 48

Alma 49, Fort Smith Southside 43

Arkadelphia 60, Bauxite 37

Bald Knob 58, Conway St. Joseph 47

Bentonville West 34, Jonesboro 31

Bradley 97, Blevins 54

Brookland 67, eStem 47

Dardanelle 70, Quitman 63

Elkins 66, Union Christian 52

England 68, Lake Village 49

Fort Smith Northside 54, Clinton 53

Gurdon 48, Foreman 40

Hamburg 71, Woodlawn 65

Huntsville 56, Pottsville 42

Hot Springs Lakeside 52, Greenbrier 47

LISA Academy West 53, Jacksonville Lighthouse 51

Mammoth Spring 59, Crowley's Ridge 50

Marmaduke 67, Piggott 25

Maumelle 57, Searcy 45

Mountain View 63, Kingston 51

Nettleton 68, Cabot 61

Ouachita 68, Spring Hill 53

Ozark 61, Paris 31

Ozark Catholic 94, Gentry 59

Pangburn 61, Baptist Prep 34

Pea Ridge 56, Trumann 36

Rector 77, Ridgefield Christian 48

Rogers Heritage 69, Greene County Tech 51

Subiaco Academy 65, Pea Ridge 42

Valley Springs 64, Berryville 47

Valley View 74, Osceola 48

Van Buren 58, Shiloh Christian 52

West Fork 67, Greenland 45

Western Yell County 65, Perryville 40

Yellville-Summit 55, Lead Hill 42

Girls

Acorn 51, Mount Ida 25

Arkadelphia 63, Bauxite 29

Bergman 48, Norfork 46

Bismarck 52, Magnet Cove 25

Bradley 71, Blevins 58

Cabot 57, Bentonville 20

Conway Christian 49, Greenbrier 43

Dardanelle 45, Quitman 38

Elkins 74, Union Christian 26

Emerson 67, Columbia Christian 19

Greene County Tech 62, Highland 33

Greenwood 65, Fayetteville 44

Gurdon 53, Foreman 22

Hamburg 66, Woodlawn 44

Harding Academy 56, McCrory 10

Harrisburg 60, Cross County 50

Harrison 66, Berryville 32

Jonesboro Westide 70, Rector 66

Little Rock Southwest 51, Mount St. Mary 49

Mammoth Spring 63, Crowley's Ridge 23

Manila 50, Bay 41

Marion 68, Little Rock Parkview 56

Marked Tree 53, El Dorado 45

Maumelle Charter 36, DeWitt 26

Mayflower 68, Bigelow 52

Nettleton 58, Bryant 52

Perryville 70, Western Yell County 30

Rison 56, Des Arc 48

Riverside 58, England 30

Rogers 46, Prairie Grove 43

Salem 40, Mountain View 34

Searcy 50, Maumelle 27

Springdale 67, Lamar 49

Springdale Har-Ber 58, Charleston 27

Star City 70, Heber Springs 49

Stuttgart 62, Little Rock Hall 52

Tuckerman 51, Cedar Ridge 48

Two Rivers 51, Hector 48

Valley View 66, Newport 16

Van Buren 31, Shiloh Christian 27

West Fork 47, Greenland 36

Yellville-Summit 51, Omaha 29