Shannon Hills man fatally shot by Saline County sheriff's deputy

A Saline County deputy on Thursday night shot and killed a Shannon Hills man who authorities said fought with deputies responding to a complaint that he was drunk and making threats, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

Deputies responding to the resident's complaint made contact with Jeremy Adams, 39, at a Wasson Lane residence in Shannon Hills, the release states.

Adams did not obey orders from deputies and was combative, the release states, leading to a fight in which one of the deputies tried to use a Taser on Adams.

It was unclear from the release if the Taser had any effect on Adams, but a deputy shot Adams more than once with his service pistol, the report states. The release did not state how many deputies were involved, or if the deputy that attempted to use a Taser on Adams was the same deputy that shot him.

Adams died of his wounds at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock a 7:15 p.m., the release states.

The Saline County sheriff’s office asked Arkansas State Police investigators to review the incident, which is common practice with police shootings. State police investigators will turn over their completed investigative file to a prosecutor who will determine if the deputies’ actions were legal.