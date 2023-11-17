VOLLEYBALL

ASU loses at Sun Belt Tournament

Arkansas State University (16-14) took the first set of Thursday's match against Georgia Southern (21-7) in extra points, but dropped the next three to suffer a 25-27, 29-27, 25-20, 25-22 loss in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament at Foley, Ala.

Kaitlin Whitlock led ASU with 16 kills and 10 digs -- her team-leading 14th double-double of the season -- while Ilayda Dincer added 13 digs, 13 kills and 2 blocks. Abby Harris chipped in with a career-high 11 kills and three blocks. Freshman setter Erin Madigan recorded 48 assists and 15 digs. Sarah Martinez and Mia Maloney tallied 21 digs each to lead all players.

Arkansas rallies by Ole Miss

The 10th-ranked University of Arkansas rallied from an 0-2 hole to claim the reverse sweep with a 3-2 win (21-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-8) win at Ole Miss in SEC play Wednesday night.

The Razorbacks (23-4, 13-2 SEC) dropped the first two sets, but came back to win the final three sets to notch the win. Arkansas' 23 wins are the most for the program since 2003.

It was Arkansas' first reverse sweep since the 2021 season, and only the fourth five-setter for the Razorbacks this season.

Outside hitter Jill Gillen registered a match-high 24 kills, while Taylor Head added 17 and right-side hitter Maggie Cartwright chipped in 15 kills. Setter Hannah Hogue, this week's SEC Setter of the Week, registered a double-double with 47 assists and 14 digs.

Head and Gillen also finished with double-doubles picking up 17 and 16 digs, respectively.

Julie Dyess led Ole Miss (10-17, 4-12) with 19 kills. Sasha Ratliff added a match-high six blocks for the Rebels.

Arkansas climbed a half-game ahead of No. 8 Tennessee (21-3, 12-2), which was off, for second place in the SEC. League-leading and No. 12 Kentucky (15-7, 13-1) was also off Wednesday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services