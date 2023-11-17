State unemployment rate up slightly in October, job seekers increase

Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a percentage point in October to 3.1%, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.9% last month.

The state's civilian labor force grew by 803 in October, and remains at a record high level, the report said. The number counted as unemployed rose by 2,616, making it the third month in a row that more Arkansans are actively looking for work.

Compared to October 2022, there are 27,041 more employed Arkansans, the report said.

Nonfarm payroll jobs in Arkansas increased by 3,700 last month.

Seven major industry sectors posted gains, with trade-transportation-utilities adding 2,000, government jobs growing by 2,000 and construction jobs up 1,300, the report said.