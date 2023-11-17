Talent abounds at Da Matchup





The motivation behind putting together this weekend's Da Matchup Showcase was pretty cut and dry for event organizers Kevin Miller and Nigel Wright.

According to them, it was all about putting the state's best against one another under one roof while allowing others to see them. That's essentially what'll happen when the first edition of the two-day, multi-team clash takes place inside Hornet Gymnasium at Maumelle. Fourteen programs -- all of which are expected to compete for state titles in their respective classes -- will participate. For both Wright and Miller, who've each been heavily involved in promoting and boosting student-athlete profiles traditionally as well as across different social media platforms for nearly a decade, high-caliber play will at the forefront.

"Basketball is a highly-competitive sport, and organizing this event allows players to directly compete with one another and display their skills on a larger scale," Wright said. "The event can serve as a platform for scouts and college recruiters to watch talented young athletes play, which can help players secure scholarships and college admissions.

"But one of the biggest things that we love about it is that it'll bring surrounding communities together and serve as a rallying point for other states to come and compete on a platform that has top-tier exposure opportunities."

Wright and Miller were instrumental in helping put together the first Arkansas High School Basketball Media Days in October and are envisioning big things for the showcase. Both admitted that assembling the event was challenging, from working around team scheduling to securing venues.

However, once certain dominoes began falling into place, things got that much easier and became even more rewarding than what they initially believed.

"It's all about getting these kids more exposure, and not just those who are already known," Miller said. "You've got a lot of players out there who are very talented, but they kind of fly under the radar. We always try to shine a light on everyone, especially the ones that go unnoticed.

"So getting these teams to come in was a big thing for us. All of them are competitive, all of them have big-name players, but they all have kids that aren't known by the masses. After this weekend, we think a lot of them will be."

This year's inaugural classic will feature not only some of Arkansas' top players and teams but also a noteworthy program from a bordering state.

A three-game slate will kick things off, with Class 2A contender Marianna duking it out with Class 6A hopeful Conway at 5 p.m. Game 2 will pit the host team, Maumelle, led by sharp-shooting sophomore Jacob Lanier, against junior standout Courtland Muldrew and Springdale Har-Ber at 7 p.m.

Lanier, a 6-6, 170-pounder, holds scholarship offers from a number of NCAA Division I Power 5 programs, including the University of Arkansas, California and Texas Tech. Muldrew, a 6-3 guard, is drawing interest from Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas. The final game of the evening has Bryant, with high-scoring junior Kellen Robinson, taking on the Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes, a Dallas area-based homeschool organization, at 8 p.m. TACA also has several collegiate prospects on its roster, including sophomore guard Tyson Heard and senior guard T.J. Burch.

The second day is loaded with intriguing matchups, starting with rivals Mills and Jacksonville playing at 11:30 a.m. TACA also returns to face North Little Rock, one of the early-season favorites to win Class 6A, followed by perennial Class 5A power Marion against another Class 6A championship candidate in Bentonville, and Bryant squaring off against Har-Ber.

The final two games, however, may be the most polarizing of them all. Farmington, which was a Class 4A semifinalist last season and is led by North Texas signee Layne Taylor, will play Maumelle. Immediately following that, defending Class 4A champion Little Rock Christian will take on Springdale. Both contests will involve players on each team who were members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps teams last season.

Da Matchup Showcase

WHEN Today and Saturday

WHERE Maumelle High School

SCHEDULE

Today

Marianna vs. Conway, 5 p.m.

Maumelle

vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 6:30 p.m.

Bryant

vs. Texas Alli. of Christian Athletes, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Mills vs. Jacksonville, 11:30 a.m.

Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes

vs. North Little Rock, 1 p.m.

Marion vs. Bentonville, 2:30 p.m.

Bryant vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 4 p.m.

Farmington vs. Maumelle, 5:30 p.m.

Little Rock Christian

vs. Springdale, 7 p.m.





