Texan executed for killing child in 2001

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- A Texas man convicted of abducting and strangling a 5-year-old girl who was taken from a Walmart store while her family was Christmas shopping in 2001 was executed Thursday evening.

David Renteria, 53, was pronounced dead at 7:11 p.m. CST after a chemical injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the death of Alexandra Flores. He prayed, sang and asked for forgiveness before the drugs began flowing.

"I'm sorry for all the wrongs I have done. And for those who have called for my death, who are about to murder me, I forgive you," he said in a final statement.

Prosecutors said Alexandra, the youngest of eight children, was with family on a shopping excursion to the El Paso store on Nov. 18, 2001, when she was led from the store by Renteria, strangled and her body set on fire. The child's remains were found the next day in an alley some 16 miles away.

Renteria's execution proceeded after the U.S. Supreme Court declined two separate defense requests for a stay earlier in the day.

One request stemmed from efforts by Renteria's attorneys to gain access to evidence they said could have shown he was not responsible for her death. Another appeal rejected by the high court without comment late Thursday focused on claims the state's supply of pentobarbital, the execution drug, had degraded and would cause him "terror" and "severe pain" in violation of the Eight Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

Authorities said evidence showed Renteria, a convicted sex offender, carried out the abduction and killing alone and that his lawyers did not raise claims of other perpetrators at his trial. Blood found in Renteria's van matched the slain girl's DNA, according to prosecutors, who added that his palm print was found on a plastic bag put over the girl's head before her body was set on fire.

Renteria was accused of patrolling the store for about 40 minutes before zeroing in on the girl. Grainy surveillance video showed her following Renteria out of the store.