The Southern Fried Podcast | Conservation and wetlands protection with Reed Green and Norm Berner

On this week's episode, Rex sits down with Reed Green and Norm Berner of the Friends of Fourche Creek, a group dedicated to conservation and wetlands protection in Little Rock and central Arkansas.

The trio discuss the hidden gem that is the Fourche Creek Urban Water Trail, a 20-plus mile waterway that allows for canoeing and kayaking in the heart of Little Rock, as well as the different ways Reed and Norm are involved in conservation efforts to keep The Natural State litter-free and environmentally friendly.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here]

Visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.



