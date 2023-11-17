Today’s high school football playoff schedule

CLASS 7A QUARTERFINALS
Bentonville West at Conway Cabot at Bentonville Fort Smith Southside at Fayetteville Rogers at Bryant
CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS
Greenbrier at Benton Mountain Home at Greenwood Pulaski Academy at Marion Van Buren at Little Rock Christian
CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS
Camden Fairview at Southside Batesville Hot Springs Lakeside at Pine Bluff Mills at Little Rock Parkview* Shiloh Christian at Valley View
CLASS 4A SECOND ROUND
Bauxite at Warren DeWitt at Ashdown Gravette at Rivercrest Lincoln at Ozark Malvern at Harding Academy Mayflower at Arkadelphia Monticello at Elkins Nashville at Central Arkansas Christian
CLASS 3A SECOND ROUND
Bismarck at Charleston Fordyce at Prescott Jessieville at Salem Junction City at Walnut Ridge Mansfield at Hoxie Newport at Camden Harmony Grove Osceola at Booneville Perryville at Glen Rose
CLASS 2A SECOND ROUND
Conway Christian at East Poinsett County Des Arc at Bigelow Hector at Carlisle Marked Tree at Murfreesboro
8-MAN SEMIFINALS
Izard County at Rector Spring Hill at Strong
*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
High school football coaches
CALL US
Coaches, please call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night during the fall football season.
Scoring plays from players (first and last name), a score by quarter and team records, along with any statistics from the game will be needed, if possible.
The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. The deadline for statistics to appear in that edition will be on Wednesdays at noon.
Game reports, statistics and highlights can also be emailed to sports@arkansasonline.com, or sports@nwaonline.com for games in NW Arkansas, while scores can be tweeted using #arpreps.