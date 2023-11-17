Today’s high school football playoff schedule

CLASS 7A QUARTERFINALS

Bentonville West at Conway Cabot at Bentonville Fort Smith Southside at Fayetteville Rogers at Bryant

CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS

Greenbrier at Benton Mountain Home at Greenwood Pulaski Academy at Marion Van Buren at Little Rock Christian

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

Camden Fairview at Southside Batesville Hot Springs Lakeside at Pine Bluff Mills at Little Rock Parkview* Shiloh Christian at Valley View

CLASS 4A SECOND ROUND

Bauxite at Warren DeWitt at Ashdown Gravette at Rivercrest Lincoln at Ozark Malvern at Harding Academy Mayflower at Arkadelphia Monticello at Elkins Nashville at Central Arkansas Christian

CLASS 3A SECOND ROUND

Bismarck at Charleston Fordyce at Prescott Jessieville at Salem Junction City at Walnut Ridge Mansfield at Hoxie Newport at Camden Harmony Grove Osceola at Booneville Perryville at Glen Rose

CLASS 2A SECOND ROUND

Conway Christian at East Poinsett County Des Arc at Bigelow Hector at Carlisle Marked Tree at Murfreesboro

8-MAN SEMIFINALS

Izard County at Rector Spring Hill at Strong

*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

High school football coaches

CALL US

Coaches, please call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night during the fall football season.

Scoring plays from players (first and last name), a score by quarter and team records, along with any statistics from the game will be needed, if possible.

The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. The deadline for statistics to appear in that edition will be on Wednesdays at noon.

Game reports, statistics and highlights can also be emailed to sports@arkansasonline.com, or sports@nwaonline.com for games in NW Arkansas, while scores can be tweeted using #arpreps.