TODAY’S OTHER STATE D-I GAMES

Arkansas State men at Iowa

WHEN 7 p.m. Central WHERE Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa RECORDS Arkansas State 1-2, Iowa 2-1 SERIES ASU leads 1-0 TV None RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, Jonesboro, STREAMING Big Ten Network-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Freddy Hicks, 6-6, Jr. 15.7 5.3 G Taryn Todd, 6-4, Jr. 17.7 2.7 G Derrian Ford, 6-3, So. 7.5 4.0 F Dyondre Dominguez, 6-9, Jr. 14.3 9.0 C Lado Laku, 6-10, Jr. 7.0 3.0 COACH Bryan Hodgson (1-2 in first season at ASU and overall) IOWA POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG G Dasonte Bowen, 6-2, So. 5.3 2.0 G Tony Perkins, 6-4, Sr. 12.7 5.7 F Patrick McCaffery, 6-9, Sr. 15.3 3.3 F Payton Sandfort, 6-7, Jr. 16.3 9.0 F Ben Krikke, 6-9, Sr. 18.3 5.7 COACH Fran McCaffery (263-177 in 14th season at Iowa and 514-354 in 28th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU Iowa 83.7 Points for 97.3 90.7 Points against 75.5 -2.7 Rebound margin 0.0 -2.7 Turnover margin +9.0 47.6 FG pct. 49.8 34.9 3-pt. pct. 40.3 69.5 FT pct. 73.9 CHALK TALK Arkansas State won the only meeting between the two programs 66-62 on Dec 6, 1985, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. … Freddy Hicks needs 19 more points to hit 1,000 for his career. … ASU is 1-10 all-time against Big Ten programs. … Iowa suffered its first loss of the season 92-84 at Creighton Tuesday night. … The Hawkeyes rank first in the Big Ten and 11th nationally in scoring, averaging 97.3 points per game.

— Mike Harley

Central Arkansas men at Vanderbilt

WHEN 6 p.m. Central WHERE Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn. RECORDS UCA 1-2, Vanderbilt 2-1 SERIES Vanderbilt leads 1-0 TV None RADIO KUCA-FM, 92.7, in Conway STREAMING SEC Network-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Johannes Kirsipuu, 6-2, So. 2.0 8.7 G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Sr. 7.7 5.0 F Tucker Anderson, 6-9, Fr. 13.3 4.0 F Elia Cato, 6-9, Jr. 18.3 6.3 F Ubong Abasi Etim, 6-9, So. 2.0 8.7 COACH Anthony Boone (34-77 in fifth season at UCA and overall) VANDERBILT POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ezra Manjon, 6-0, Sr 19.7 5.0 G Isaiah West, 6-2, Fr. 5.0 0.7 F Evan Tayloy, 6-6, Sr. 9.3 4.3 F Colin Smith, 6-8, So. 8.0 9.0 F Carter Lang, 6-9, Fr. 4.3 7.0 COACH Jerry Stackhouse (63-70 in fifth season at Vanderbilt and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA Vanderbilt 72.7 Points for 70.0 64.7 Points against 68.3 +4.3 Rebound margin +13.3 +3.3 Turnover margin +5.7 40.7 FG pct. 39.3 27.8 3-pt pct. 32.1 65.6 FT pct. 79.7 CHALK TALK Tucker Anderson is averaging 8.7 three-point attempts per game, making 2.3. … Javion Guy-King scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds in his season debut against UAPB. … Elias Cato scored a career-high 22 points against UAPB. … Vanderbilt freshman guard Isaiah West was a 4-star recruit and the No. 1 prospect in Tennessee. He’s averaging 5 points per game through three games this season.

— Sam Lane