TOOLS & TOYS: Plants for Pet Parents and Keystone Inspired Co. Candle Flights





Plants for Pet Parents

What's to love: Feel comfortable knowing houseplants in your home won't harm dogs or cats. This online plant nursery only offers indoor plants that are classified by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or scientific sources as non-toxic for feline and canine companions.

What does it do: Plants for Pet Parents has an extensive variety of safe plants to add to the home. They also offer ethically sourced handmade pots, hanging pots, planters and baskets as well as plant care supplies. Prices for plants start at $13. For more information visit plantsforpetparents.com.

Keystone Inspired Co. Candle Flights

What's to love: Like sampling a wine flight, Keystone Inspired Co. Candle Flights allows for a chance to evaluate several smaller scented candles from their collections before finding a favorite.

What does it do: The Flights come with four or six hand-poured 2-ounce candles made from American-grown pure soy wax with cotton wicks and non-toxic fragrance oils. The Flights are offered in three collections: Calming, Coastal and Mountain. The Mountain Collection scents include Blue Spruce, Bonfire and Cozy Cabin. Prices start at $28. To find out more, visit keystoneinspired.com.



