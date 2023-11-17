Two people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Tontitown

James Bassham, 47, of 22261 Schuester Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery, possession of firearm by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Bassham was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Billy Kruse, 68, of 13009 McDonald Road in West Fork, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Kruse was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.