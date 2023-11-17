UAPB student seeking council seat

Mar'Tavius Proctor, a senior at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, announced his candidacy for 4th Ward Pine Bluff City Council member.

"The time to act is now, but I cannot do it alone," he said in a news release. "Therefore, I humbly request your support as I strive to build a coalition that will address the economic disparities in Ward 4 while also continuing the progress being made in other areas of Pine Bluff. I am excited to see what the future holds for our great city and its citizens."

A native of Pine Bluff, Proctor is a criminal justice major and plans to graduate from UAPB in December 2023. He said he is passionate about giving back to his community and made contributions toward this goal.

He completed the Teen Academy Program organized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2017 and the Future Agents in Training program in 2018. In 2020, Proctor founded Pride Pine Bluff, a community-based organization aimed at improving the quality of life in Pine Bluff through community service and advocacy.

Recently, he served as an intern at the Pine Bluff Police Department and as a legislative intern for the Democratic Party of Arkansas.

At UAPB, Proctor is a member of the Student Government Association and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.

"Four years ago, Mar'Tavius Proctor graduated from Dollarway High School without a clear sense of his life's purpose. However, he knew that he wanted to make a positive impact on his community, regardless of the career path he chose. Therefore, he decided to pursue higher education at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, hoping to develop the necessary skills to serve his community better in the future," he said.

Proctor now aims to serve his community by representing Ward 4. He said he believes that Pine Bluff has a God-given purpose, and it's the community's responsibility to invest in the youth, provide opportunities for all residents, and ensure the growth of the city.