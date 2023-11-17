Warren, DeWitt to host playoffs

Warren (11-0) looks to extend its undefeated season tonight at home against Bauxite (8-3) in the second round of the 4A state football playoffs.

The Lumberjacks, champions of Conference 4A-8, defeated Trumann 42-12 in the first round. The Miners, runners-up of Conference 4A-4, took down McGehee 42-17. The winner will face either Ozark or Lincoln in the third round.

Both teams feature freshmen quarterbacks, though Warren leans on Jackson Denton's passing more than Bauxite does Eli Perry. Denton has thrown for more than 2,500 yards this season. Perry can get it done through the air, but the Miners rely more on the run.

Marcus Wimberly leads the Bauxite rushing attack in production but shares the load with a stable of others, including Perry. Wimberly, Perry and Chelton Murdock all have at least one game of more than 100 rushing yards this season.

Ashdown at DeWitt

DeWitt (10-1) continues its incredible season with another home playoff game tonight, this time against Ashdown (5-5). The Dragons, runners-up in 4A-8, edged Pocahontas 29-28 in the first round. The Panthers, who finished fourth in 4A-7, upset Blytheville 38-20 on the road. The winner will travel to either Harding Academy or Malvern in the third round.

The Dragons won in dramatic fashion last week thanks to a 7-yard touchdown run by Korri Graham late in the fourth quarter. Graham then converted the 2-point try for the win. The Dragons rushed for 218 yards.

The Panthers have won back-to-back games, having recovered from a streak of five losses in their previous six games. After knocking off a conference runner-up on the road last week, Ashdown will be confident when arriving in DeWitt. The Dragons have proven they can win, but they shouldn't underestimate this fourth-placed team.

Monticello at Elkins

Monticello (8-3) faces a stiff road test in the second round tonight at Elkins (11-0). The Billies, who finished third in 4A-8, slipped past Highland 21-20 on the road in the first round. The Elks, champions of 4A-1, dominated Clinton 63-27. The winner will face either Nashville or Central Arkansas Christian in the third round.

Monticello senior quarterback Brooks Bowman threw three touchdown passes last week to Tejon Tensley, who tallied 127 receiving yards. The Billies have several weapons they can turn to, and they will need an excellent showing from all of them to upset Elkins on the road.

The Elks boast a high-powered offense. Senior quarterback Dizzy Dean has thrown 29 touchdown passes with just three interceptions this year, while senior running back DaShawn Chairs has rushed for 1,181 yards and 28 touchdowns. Elkins is averaging 49.5 points per game and has surpassed 60 points three times. Defensively, the Elks have shut out five of their 11 opponents.

Fordyce at Prescott

Fordyce (6-5) travels tonight to Prescott (10-1) for a 3A second-round contest. The Redbugs, runners-up in 3A-6, blanked Gurdon 37-0 in the first round. The Curley Wolves, champions of 3A-5, took down Palestine-Wheatley 42-0. The winner will host either Charleston or Bismarck in the third round.

This will be Fordyce's second trip to Prescott this season. The Curley Wolves beat the Redbugs 17-0 on Sept. 8. Although the Redbugs have scored 42 and 37 points in their past two games, Prescott has allowed just 7 points total in its past three.

Only two teams have scored more than 14 points against the Curley Wolves this season. Bismarck scored 20, and Hope scored 38 in overtime. Prescott won both games. The team which plays better defense will likely win this game. The Redbugs have given up points at time this season but have allowed just 6 in their past two games.

Tickets for all Arkansas Activities Association playoff games are available online only at GoFan.co/app/school/AAA. Once there, search for the team you want to follow.