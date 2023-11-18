Arkansas-Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois

WHEN 1 p.m. Central WHERE GSU Convocation Center, Atlanta RECORDS UALR 1-1, Northern Illinois 3-1 SERIES UALR leads 2-1 TV None RADIO KARN-AM, 920, Little Rock STREAMING None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Khalen Robinson, 6-0, Sr. 16.5 2.5 G Bradley Douglas, 6-1, Jr. 5.5 2.0 G Jamir Chaplin, 6-5, Gr. 16.3 8.0 F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Gr. 19.0 7.0 F J. Crocker-Johnson, 6-8, Fr. 6.0 4.5 COACH Darrell Walker (62-87 in sixth season at UALR, 108-105 in eighth season overall) NORTHERN ILLINOIS POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG G David Coit, 5-11, Jr. 17.7 3.7 G Zarique Nutter, 6-7, Jr. 15.7 5.2 G Philmon Gebrewhit, 6-7, Sr. 11.7 2.7 F Xavier Amos, 6-8, S0. 7.5 4.7 F Y. K. Niederhauser, 6-11, So. 7.0 7.0 COACH Rashon Burno (24-41 in third season at Northern Illinois and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR NIU 71.0. Points for 84.5 76.0 Points against 72.3 -13.5 Rebound margin +3.2 +5.0 Turnover margin +1.2 38.2 FG pct. 47.7 25.7 3-pt. pct. 30.8 75.0 FT pct. 63.3 CHALK TALK DeAntoni Gordon was named Ohio Valley Conference Co-Player of the Week. He scored 19 points in each of the two games UALR played last week. … South Florida transfer Jamir Chaplin recorded 10 points and a career-high 10 rebounds against Illinois-Chicago last Friday night. … Freshman Jaylen Crocker-Johnson scored 12 points in his first career start against Illinois-Chicago. … Northern Illinois scored 107 points in its victory over Illinois Tech on Monday. It was the first time the Huskies have hit the century mark since Dec 22, 2018.

— Mike Harley