Bengals’ quarterback out for season

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be out the rest of the season due to a torn ligament in his right wrist, the team announced Friday.

Burrow and Coach Zac Taylor said the injury would likely require surgery. Burrow left the game during the second quarter of a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night after he threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon that gave the Bengals a short-lived 10-7 lead. Burrow doubled over in pain and held his wrist after the pass.

He said Friday the injury likely happened on the play before, when he landed on his wrist on a hit by Jadeveon Clowney after throwing a 9-yard pass to Mixon. Burrow added he didn’t know he landed on his wrist until he saw a video of the play.

“I felt a pop in the middle of the throw. I tried to give it a go but couldn’t get it done and got the news today. I had a feeling before we got the official news (what the result would be),” said Burrow, who was 11 of 17 for 101 yards and a touchdown when he left the game.

Burrow’s insistence that his injury happened on that hit came after the NFL said it would investigate why he was left off the team’s pregame injury report, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the review was not being publicly discussed.

The Bengals had posted and later deleted a video on social media appearing to show Burrow wearing a soft cast before the game, but the star QB said he only had on a compression sleeve, which is something he had worn previously on flights.

After exiting the game, Burrow tried practice throws on the sideline but the ball slipped out of his hand as he winced in pain. Burrow then went to the locker room and looked frustrated.