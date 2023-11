CLASS 6A

BENTON 62, GREENBRIER 21

BENTON -- Drew Davis threw for 371 yards and five touchdowns to lead Benton (11-1) past Greenbrier (6-6).

Elias Payne caught 10 passes for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns, including one that went for 82 yards.

Braylen Russell led the team in rushing, gaining 179 yards and reaching the end zone twice. He also had a 36-yard touchdown reception.

On defense, Chris Barnard had 12 tackles and an interception.