CLASS 3A

CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 56, NEWPORT 0

CAMDEN -- Damariyon Billingly and Caleb Johnson each scored two touchdowns as Camden Harmony Grove (9-3) eliminated Newport (6-6).

Caleb Johnson, Harry Nix, Damien Burns, Trevion Hopson and Tyler McCann also scored for the Hornets. Burns also returned an interception for a score.