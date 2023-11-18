Marriages

Jalon Fears, 22, and Montieana O'Donald, 23, both of Jacksonville.

John Hope, 28, and Kimberly Changose, 28, both of Little Rock.

Angel Krause, 25, and Michael Burel, 30, both of Little Rock.

Leslie Walter, 57, and James King, 55, both of Alexander.

Stephanie Pursifull, 32, and Nicholas Adrian, 32, both of Little Rock.

Arlanders Young, 72, of Rosston and Bridget Box, 64, of Rockford, Ill.

Tyler Harmon, 25, and Madyson Rice, 24, both of Little Rock.

Kameisha Williams, 33, and Roslyn McBride, 34, both of Little Rock.

Eric Wilson, 35, of Little Rock and Coreyia Wilson, 38, of North Little Rock.

Nicole Rose, 29, and Ronnie White, 32, both of Little Rock.

Sarena Love, 46, and Matthew Dobbs, 46, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-3956. Lesly Louis v. Zoraida Yanita Almono.

23-3957. Barry Poindexter v. Terika Poindexter.

23-3958. Sarah White v. William White.

23-3959. Shakosia Watson v. Kendrick Ransom.

23-3965. Cariana Karugireyo v. David Karugireyo.

23-3976. Timothy Robinson v. Haley Robinson.

23-3978. Lindsay Spencer v. Justin Spencer.

GRANTED

23-3168. Jacqueline Sebastian v. Rick Sebastian Jr.

23-3187. Joshua Hernandez v. Griselda Hernandez.

23-3552. Raycheal Veal v. Ricky Veal.