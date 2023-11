CLASS 2A

EAST POINSETT COUNTY 34, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 20

LEPANTO -- Dennis Gaines had 33 carries for 155 yards and 3 touchdowns as East Poinsett County (11-1) advanced past Conway Christian (9-3).

Gaines also completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to his brother, Jacob Gaines.

Moises Penaloza recorded seven tackles and two sacks on defense.