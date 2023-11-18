Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas





Arrests

Arkansas Department of Community Corrections

Avis Hennington, 40, of 453 Carich Road in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Hennington was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Derrick Lowe, 44, of 7509 Sandra Drive in Little Rock, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Lowe was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Brandon Pack, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with stalking. Pack was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

Roy Hernandez, 25, of 2900 N. Dixieland Road Apt. C4 in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Hernandez was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Brandon Phillips, 34, of 905 S. Second St. in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Phillips was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.



