Follow live: Razorbacks lead FIU at halftime

Half - Arkansas 31, FIU 13

The Panthers missed a field goal with less than 1 minute to go in the half, then the Razorbacks kneeled on the ball to end the second quarter.

The crowd on hand gave Arkansas an ovation as it exited the field.

KJ Jefferson accounted for 161 yards of offense and 2 touchdowns. His 2 passing scores moved him ahead of Brandon Allen to No. 1 on the program's career list. He has 66 with the Razorbacks.

Jaedon Wilson and Tyrone Broden caught the touchdown passes, and running back Dominique Johnson added a 31-yard rushing score in the second quarter on a fourth-and-2 run.

It was Johnson's first rushing touchdown since November 2021 at Alabama.

Arkansas rushed for 150 yards in the half and put up 266 yards of offense. FIU has 231, including 208 through the air.

The Panthers took a 13-7 lead with 1:21 left in the first quarter, but on their next three drives they punted twice and fumbled. Razorbacks safety Al Walcott was credited with a 33-yard fumble return for a score.

It was Arkansas' fifth defensive touchdown of the season and sixth non-offensive score.

Linebacker Antonio Grier leads the Razorbacks with 6 tackles.

FIU wide receiver Kris Mitchell has 3 catches for 131 yards, including an 80-yarder than set up the Panthers' first touchdown.

1:08, 2Q - Arkansas 31, FIU 13

Dominique Johnson went 31 yards untouched up the middle on fourth-and-2 for a touchdown.

It's his first rushing score since Nov. 20, 2021, at Alabama. The Razorbacks have scored 24 straight points.

4:46, 2Q - Arkansas 24, FIU 13

Isaiah Sategna had a 28-yard run after motioning into the backfield and taking a handoff. The pickup pushed the Razorbacks into the red zone.

But Arkansas could not get 7 points out of it. Cam Little tacked on a field goal to extend the lead to 11.

10:53, 2Q - Arkansas 21, FIU 13

StatBroadcast is crediting Al Walcott with a fumble recovery and 33-yard return for a touchdown. The Razorbacks' lead grows on their fifth defensive score of the year.

11:58, 2Q - Arkansas 14, FIU 13

After a couple of fruitless drives on offense, the Razorbacks figured something out.

Arkansas pieced together a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was capped by a KJ Jefferson 4-yard pass to Tyrone Broden. Arkansas had 65 total yards on its first 3 series.

Cam Little's PAT gives the Razorback the lead.

Jefferson is now at 66 career touchdown passes.

End 1Q - FIU 13, Arkansas 7

1:21, 1Q - FIU 13, Arkansas 7

The Panthers just put together a 9-play, 75-yard scoring drive to take a 6-point lead over the Razorbacks.

FIU has 163 yards of offense so far, including 143 through the air. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins has accounted for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns thus far.

Panthers tight end Rocky Beers had 2 catches for 34 yards on the drive.

5:57, 1Q - Arkansas 7, FIU 7

The Razorbacks' offense has not been able sustain a drive since its opening series.

Arkansas has totaled 33 yards on their last 9 plays. Neither of its last two series took 2 minutes off the clock either.

The Panthers take back over at their 25 after a 45-yard punt by Max Fletcher.

10:42, 1Q - Arkansas 7, FIU 7

The Panthers swing back after the Razorbacks' quick scoring drive.

FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins hooked up with receiver Kris Mitchell for an 80-yard gain to the Arkansas 1. Jenkins then found the end zone on the ground on the next snap.

Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson was in coverage on the play. Might be time to put Dwight "Nudie" McGlothern in the game.

12:22, 1Q - Arkansas 7, FIU 0

The Razorbacks' defense forced a turnover on downs on the Panthers' first possession.

Arkansas quickly made FIU pay as KJ Jefferson hit Jaedon Wilson for a 10-yard touchdown. With the score he surpassed Brandon Allen as the program's career touchdown passes leader with 65.

Raheim Sanders carried twice on the drive for 15 yards. Jefferson was 2 of 3 passing for 17 yards.

Pregame

Arkansas enters its next-to-last home game of the season with a 3-7 record and three-game losing streak in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Razorbacks have not won in Fayetteville since Sept. 9 against Kent State.

According to Saracen Casino Resort, Arkansas is a 29.5-point favorite tonight against Florida International, which is 4-6 this season and 2-3 in road and neutral-site games. The Panthers are coming off a 40-6 loss to Middle Tennessee.

They have lost four of their last five games since beginning the season 3-1.

Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson is one touchdown pass away from taking sole possession of first place in program history in that category. He comes into Saturday tied with Brandon Allen with 64 passing scores.

With 44 yards through the air Jefferson would also move to No. 1 in program history in career passing yards. Tyler Wilson is currently No. 1 at 7,765 yards.

Players to watch for FIU include wide receiver Kris Mitchell and linebacker Donovan Manuel. Mitchell leads the team with 845 receiving yards and 6 touchdown catches, and Manuel has a team-high 14.5 tackles for loss.

Personnel-wise for the Razorbacks, offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (ankle), cornerback Jaylon Braxton (shoulder) and defensive end Jashaud Stewart are not in uniform tonight, and cornerback Jaheim Singletary is dressed out.