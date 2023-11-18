The world in brief: Greeks march in homage to ’73 uprising





Greeks march in homage to '73 uprising

ATHENS, Greece -- More than 25,000 people marched through central Athens on Friday to mark the 50th anniversary of a pro-democracy student uprising that the military dictatorship ruling Greece violently put down in 1973.

The demonstration was peaceful, although minor rioting broke out at a university campus in another part of the capital after a few dozen youths set fire to dumpsters and threw Molotov cocktails at police who appeared on the scene.

Violence also broke out after the end of a similar march in Greece's second city of Thessaloniki, when youths threw Molotov cocktails and stones at police who responded with tear gas. Police said nine suspected rioters were detained. There were also minor clashes in the southern city of Patras.

The annual march in Athens started from the Polytechnic campus, which was the headquarters of the uprising, and headed toward the U.S. Embassy. The U.S. is still widely blamed in Greece for supporting the 1967-74 right-wing dictatorship during the Cold War.

Many of the protesters Friday carried Palestinian flags, and several continued on from the U.S. Embassy to the Israeli embassy chanting slogans against the war in Gaza.

The march is often marred by rioting by far-left supporters, and thousands of police were on duty Friday to maintain the peace.

Tensions have been simmering in recent days, after the fatal police shooting of a Roma teenager following a high-speed car chase in central Greece.

The march was preceded by a group of students carrying a blood-spattered Greek flag that flew at the Polytechnic during the events of 1973.

The Polytechnic uprising, which came a year before the collapse of the dictatorship, was crushed by the Greek military and security forces who used a tank to smash through the campus gates.

Dozens of people were killed by government forces before and during the violent crackdown, though the precise number of victims is still a matter of dispute.

German trains collide; 7 people injured

BERLIN -- A high-speed train and a regional train were involved in an accident in southern Germany on Friday that left several people slightly injured, police said.

Police wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that there was "lateral contact" between the high-speed ICE train and the regional service at Reichertshausen, between Ingolstadt and Munich.

They said that seven people were slightly injured and the trains were being evacuated.

University blast leaves 1 dead in Armenia

YEREVAN, Armenia -- An explosion rocked a university building in Armenia's capital, Yerevan, on Friday, killing one person and injuring three others, authorities said.

The Interior Ministry said the blast happened in the basement of the chemistry department building at Yerevan State University. One person died and three others were hospitalized with burns and other injuries, health officials said, adding that one was in critical condition.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the blast.

Undersea earthquake rattles Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines -- A powerful undersea earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, causing ceilings in shopping malls to plunge to the ground as shoppers screamed. No tsunami warning was in effect.

The Office of Civil Defense said it was investigating a report of one death.

The magnitude 6.7 quake was located 16 miles from Burias at the southern tip of the Philippines, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was centered at a depth of 48 miles, it said.

Videos posted on social media showed ceilings falling at two large malls as pillars swayed and people cowered and shouted in fear. The SM City General Santos mall and Robinsons GenSan mall announced temporary closures. There were no reports of injuries there. Photos also showed a collapsed roof at a school.

The presidential palace said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructed government agencies to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone the quake affected.

The Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.





Pro- Palestinian protesters burn a U.S. flag out of the U.S. embassy in Athens, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Thousands of people are marching through central Athens to mark the 50th anniversary of a pro-democracy student uprising that was violently put down by the military dictatorship ruling Greece in 1973. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)



Pro Palestinian protesters take part in a rally in Athens, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Thousands of people are marching through central Athens to mark the 50th anniversary of a pro-democracy student uprising that was violently put down by the military dictatorship ruling Greece in 1973. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)



A pro-Palestinian protester holds a Palestinian flag during a rally in Athens, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Thousands of people are marching through central Athens to mark the 50th anniversary of a pro-democracy student uprising that was violently put down by the military dictatorship ruling Greece in 1973. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)



Pro- Palestinian protesters burn a U.S. flag out of the U.S. embassy in Athens, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Thousands of people are marching through central Athens to mark the 50th anniversary of a pro-democracy student uprising that was violently put down by the military dictatorship ruling Greece in 1973. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)



Protesters chant slogans during a rally in Athens, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Thousands of people are marching through central Athens to mark the 50th anniversary of a pro-democracy student uprising that was violently put down by the military dictatorship ruling Greece in 1973. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)







A security guard walks beside the damaged ceiling of a shopping mall in General Santos City in South Cotabato, southern Philippines on Friday. (AP/Shaira Ann Sandigan)





