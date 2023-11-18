High-powered bunch awaits Reddies

Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield was both excited and emotional following his team's thriller against Ouachita Baptist during the 96th Battle of the Ravine last week.

Nearly 10,000 fans witnessed a 31-27 Reddies' victory that ended a six-game losing streak in the series, and for their coach, it meant that his seniors got a chance to experience what it felt like to finally beat their highway rivals.

Yet, Maxfield didn't know what would be in store after the fact because he wasn't exactly sure if that contest – one that Henderson State controlled in the second half – would be the last time he'd coach those same graduating players in 2023, especially since Henderson State was essentially a long shot to grab a bid into the NCAA Division II playoffs.

However, he and his team got that answer approximately 24 hours after their upset of OBU.

The Reddies held a watch party for the selection show and erupted in celebration after they found out they'd gotten one of the seven playoff berths from Super Region Three.

"It was certainly exciting," Maxfield said. "I thought we had a great opportunity once I saw the scores from some of the other games. Davenport [Mich.] had gotten beat, Missouri Western got beat. That put us back in the hunt to at least have a chance.

"And I think the committee, when they looked at everything, saw our body of work, the scores that we had. ... When they saw all of that, plus our margin of victories, I think it put us over the top."

Henderson State (9-2) definitely needed certain things to unfold for it to sneak into the field, particularly since it entered the regular-season finale outside of the top 10 of the regional rankings. But the Reddies got the necessary results and will now get a shot to make a run at a national title.

That opportunity starts today in Warrensburg, Mo., when Henderson State takes on Central Missouri (10-1) in the first round. The winner advances to a second-round matchup next week with top-seed Harding (11-0).

"We'd talked about the possibilities after we got beat by Southern Arkansas," he said. "Of course, we weren't happy after that loss, but I told them that we still had a chance [to make the playoffs] if we win out. We were able to do that, but that's a testament to our culture here.

"The belief that the kids have in each other. They went back to work after that loss to SAU and kept believing in the process."

That process allowed the Reddies to rattle off four consecutive wins by a combined 180-41 after that 35-34 defeat. Outside of its defense being dominant over that four-week stretch, Henderson State's offense took off as well behind standout quarterback Andrew Edwards.

The sophomore, who was one of 10 Reddies to earn all-Great American Conference honors, accounted for 1,263 yards and 17 touchdowns in those four straight wins. He went on to finish the year ranked first in the league in passing yards (2,760), passing touchdowns (27), completion percentage (66.3) and total scores (37).

Henderson State's ground game has been steady as well, with the trio of Frederick O'Donald, Korien Burrell and Jeremiah Davis racking up yardage. Still, that red-hot Henderson State defense, which finished second in the GAC in total yardage allowed (3,307) and tied for fourth in the country in sacks (38), will be tested today by an offense that's been just as impressive.

The Mules, who've won eight straight games since losing 38-37 to Pittsburg State (Kan.) on Sept. 16, have the country's top offense, led by the top passer and receiver in Division II.

Central Missouri is averaging 598.9 yards per game. That output is the most nationally by a wide margin. Quarterback Zach Zebrowski has completed 359 of 524 passes for 4,265 yards and 49 touchdowns with just 5 interceptions. His favorite target, Arkell Smith, has 85 catches for 1,224 yards and 14 touchdowns.

"We're talking about an offense that's very, very explosive," Maxfield said. "They're going to throw the ball around a lot, and we haven't seen that in our league this year, at least not to that extent. They're pass first, and run second, but they're running about 90 plays a game.

"They play extremely fast, and they really spread the field. So we know we're going to have to be prepared mentally and physically against those guys."

Maxfield did point to a factor that would help his team combat what Central Missouri does. The Reddies converted 13 of 18 third-down attempts against OBU, which not only kept its drives moving but also kept the Tigers' offense on the sidelines for extended periods.

"When we have the football, we've got to control it," he said. "Doing that will keep [Central Missouri] off the field and won't allow them to get their tempo going. I mean, we know they're going to make some plays because they're a good team.

"But we've got to be able to dictate pace, and tackle well when their offense is out there, especially out in space. We've got to do a great job of keeping everything in front of us."

In terms of accomplishing the ultimate goal they set out before the season started, everything is still out in front of the Reddies as well. A win would set up a rematch with Harding, and to get to where it wants to go, Henderson State will have to go through the best of the best.

"We've just go to be ready," Maxfield said. "Central Missouri gets behind you, their quarterback scrambles around. ... they do a lot of screens, they break tackles. We've got to be sound.

"We've got to control the game, just do what we do."

Henderson State at Central Missouri

WHAT First round of the NCAA Division II playoffs

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Walton Stadium, Warrensburg, Mo.

RADIO KYXK-FM, 106.7 Gurdon; KVRC-AM, 1240, Arkadelphia; KDEL-FM, 100.9, Arkadelphia; KWPS-FM, 99.7, Hot Springs; KZYP-FM, 104.1, Malvern; KZYP-AM, 1310, Malvern

INTERNET hsusports.com, ncaa.com (pay per view)

RECORDS Henderson State 9-2, Central Missouri 10-1

COACHES Scott Maxfield (134-64 in 18th season at Henderson State, 163-66 in 23rd season overall); Josh Lamberson (14-8 in second season at Central Missouri, 15-29 in fourth season overall).

SERIES Central Missouri leads 2-0.

LAST MEETING Central Missouri took a 21-14 victory in 1986 at Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY This will be Henderson State's first appearance in the NCAA Division II playoffs since 2015. The Reddies beat Sioux Falls (S.D.) 23-16 in the first round that year before losing to Emporia State (Kan.) 29-3 the following week. ... Central Missouri is in the national tournament for the first time since 2019. ... Henderson State quarterback Andrew Edwards, who was named second-team all-Great American Conference, tied a league record with five conference player of the week nods. ... Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri's junior quarterback, has thrown for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns in 10 of the team's 11 games. He's passed for at least 400 yards five times, including a program record 615 earlier this season. He also had eight passing touchdowns in a game, which is also the most ever for the Mules. ... Gary Lewis and Dylan Ndambuki both have 7.5 sacks for the Reddies. ... Cale Miller lead the Mules' defense with 63 tackles while Wyryor Noil has a team-high five interceptions. ... Henderson State averages 36.8 points while Central Missouri averages 50.2. Defensive, the Reddies allow 19.1 points, and the Mules give up 27.3.

-- Erick Taylor