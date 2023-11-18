High school football playoff schedule

FRIDAY, NOV. 24 GAMES
CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS
Bentonville at Bryant
Conway at Fayetteville
CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS
Little Rock Christian at Benton
Pulaski Academy at Greenwood
CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS
Camden Fairview at Little Rock Parkview*
Pine Bluff at Shiloh Christian
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
Ashdown at Harding Academy
Elkins at Central Arkansas Christian
Ozark at Warren
Rivercrest at Arkadelphia
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
Bismarck at Prescott
Booneville at Camden Harmony Grove
Junction City at Glen Rose
Mansfield at Salem
CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
Bigelow at Marked Tree
Carlisle at East Poinsett County
8-MAN SEMIFINALS
Augusta vs. Spring Hill
*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock