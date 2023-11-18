High school football playoff schedule

Today at 2:44 a.m.

by Todd Pearce

FRIDAY, NOV. 24 GAMES

CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS

Bentonville at Bryant

Conway at Fayetteville

CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS

Little Rock Christian at Benton

Pulaski Academy at Greenwood

CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

Camden Fairview at Little Rock Parkview*

Pine Bluff at Shiloh Christian

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

Ashdown at Harding Academy

Elkins at Central Arkansas Christian

Ozark at Warren

Rivercrest at Arkadelphia

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

Bismarck at Prescott

Booneville at Camden Harmony Grove

Junction City at Glen Rose

Mansfield at Salem

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

Bigelow at Marked Tree

Carlisle at East Poinsett County

8-MAN SEMIFINALS

Augusta vs. Spring Hill

*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock