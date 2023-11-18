Nathaniel Veltman, 22, was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder for deliberately using his pickup to kill four members of a Muslim family and one count of attempted murder for injuring a fifth family member in the incident in London, Ontario.

Manny Kourinos, a Maine lobsterman, said he'd "never been in that circumstance where I had to recover someone from underwater," as he dove into the Casco Bay to help save a 33-year-old driver trapped in a sinking car.

David Laskus, an officer with the Chicago Police Department, was fired after a unanimous vote by the board, which found he used excessive force and lied to investigators about dragging a Black woman out of a car by her hair during unrest at a mall in 2020.

Alex Murdaugh, who's serving life in prison without parole for killing his wife and son, pleaded guilty to more than one dozen financial crimes, including money laundering, breach of trust and financial fraud, in exchange for a 27-year sentence.

Dawn Coleman, 41, of Shreveport, reached a plea deal with prosecutors for involvement in the death of a 5-year-old Atlanta boy whose body was found inside a suitcase in the woods in Indiana, about 35 miles northwest of Louisville, Ky.

Donald Santini, 65, of Campo, Calif., who eluded authorities for nearly four decades before his arrest, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing a Florida woman.

Marcus Brooks was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a woman whose remains were found inside a duffel bag along a rural northwest Missouri road almost two weeks after she was killed at a Kansas City, Mo., hotel.

Lee Stutts, 46, of Terrell, N.C., faces felony counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, and misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a criminal complaint.

Aaron Thompson, of Fort Wayne, Ind., was sentenced to nearly three years of probation after entering a plea deal for harassing and intimidating GOP Rep. Jim Banks.