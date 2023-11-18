Little Rock shooting leaves person dead, 4 others wounded

One person was killed and four other people were wounded in a Saturday night shooting less than a half-mile south of Interstate 630, according to a social media post from the Little Rock Police Department.

At around 7:29 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7101 W. 12th St. and located one man dead from gunshot wounds, according to the post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Another man found shot at the scene was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, the post states. Three other people arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds and were in stable condition.

The post did not identify the deceased victim or provide any suspect information.







