Michigan assistant fired in sign-stealing plan





ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- No. 3 Michigan fired linebackers coach Chris Partridge on Friday, the latest turmoil for a Wolverines team that is under NCAA investigation for a sign-stealing scheme and will not have Coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline until after next week's showdown against rival Ohio State.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel did not say why Partridge had been let go, citing employee privacy laws. Partridge allegedly tried to cover up evidence after the scheme became public, Yahoo Sports reported, citing sources it did not identify. Partridge did not return a text from The Associated Press seeking comment.

"From the outset, our focus has been on seeking due process and allowing the NCAA to conduct a fair and deliberate investigation," Manuel said, noting the school was continuing to cooperate with the probe. "Consistent with our commitment to integrity, we will continue to take the appropriate actions, including disciplinary measures, based on information we obtain."

The firing came one day after the school reached an agreement with the Big Ten Conference under which Harbaugh will serve the final two games of his three-game suspension in return for the conference ending its investigation into the sign-stealing allegations. Harbaugh won't be on the sideline today at Maryland or next week against the No. 2 Buckeyes in the regular-season finale, leaving the coaching to his assistants.

The former staffer at the center of the investigation, Connor Stalions, resigned two weeks ago. He is accused of purchasing tickets to scout future Michigan opponents and sending people to those games to digitally record teams signaling in their plays. In-person scouting is banned by the NCAA, which is trying to determine how organized the scheme was and who knew about it.

Partridge rejoined the program in February after serving as Mississippi's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for three seasons.





