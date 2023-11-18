Mid-December seen as earliest for OK on U.S. aid to Ukraine

Ukraine's congressional backers are engaged in a tough battle over an expansive aid package whose fate is now enmeshed in a partisan fight over border policies and torn from must-pass bills that would prompt swift action.

The soonest Congress could complete negotiations and pass new Ukraine assistance is mid-December, nearly two months after President Joe Biden first requested $61 billion for the country in its war against Russia.

The U.S. has begun restricting the flow of military assistance because of the wait, according to a Defense Department spokesperson.

Senators in both parties plan to work on a deal in the coming days on an aid package, coupled with border policies, that they can vote on after returning to Washington from the Thanksgiving holiday later this month.

"We need to push ourselves to negotiate over the next week," Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat with close ties to Biden, said on Thursday.

"The Ukrainians are running out of fuel, weapons and ammunition," Coons added. Congress must act "on a timeline that's going to matter."

With the battlefield settling into a stalemate as the conflict drags toward its third year, once-broad support for Ukraine is showing cracks as the Kremlin bets that it can outlast Kyiv's backers in the U.S. and Europe.

Republican infighting and hard-liner demands threaten to push congressional consideration of the latest tranche of ammunition and weaponry into the new year despite warnings from White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby that the U.S. is "near the end of the road" in resources available for Ukraine.

"It's an active battlefront, and our ability to continue to support Ukraine is increasingly at jeopardy," Kirby said.

Influential congressional supporters of Ukraine said they remain confident of more U.S. assistance. House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said there is "no chance" the aid will not be approved. "It's just too important."

But that will be politically difficult for House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who is managing a backlash among hard-line conservatives over his plan to avert a U.S. government shutdown. Many of those ultra-conservatives also oppose Ukraine assistance, and it would only take a few of them to overthrow Johnson, just as they did his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican in the hard-line Freedom Caucus, warned of "trouble in so-called paradise" if Republican leaders allow a vote on Ukraine aid without meeting ultra-conservatives' demands on immigration policy changes.

In the Senate, Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., has promised Democrats like Coons that a Ukraine bill would be put up for a vote after the Thanksgiving recess. Schumer has also acknowledged that any Ukraine package would include a border policy deal.

Top Senate spending panel Maine Republican Susan Collins late Wednesday said private border policy talks were improving and aiming for a deal next week.

"I'm told that, whereas over the weekend it looked very bleak, that there are new signs of life, today," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Allyson Versprille, Maeve Sheehey and Steven T. Dennis of Bloomberg.