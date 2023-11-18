



BASEBALL

Former Razorback traded

The Seattle Mariners acquired infielder Luis Urias from the Boston Red Sox for right-handed pitcher Isaiah Campbell (Arkansas Razorbacks) on Friday. Urias, a utility infielder who can play second and third base and shortstop, appeared in 52 games last season between Milwaukee and Boston while dealing with injuries. Urias missed the first two months due to a hamstring injury. He was dealt to the Red Sox at the trade deadline and appeared in 32 games for Boston the rest of the way. Campbell, 25, made his major league debut last season with the Mariners. Campbell was 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen.

Braves send pitcher to Royals

The Braves jettisoned their third arbitration-eligible player in two days, trading right-hander Nick Anderson to the Kansas City Royals on Friday for cash. A day earlier, Atlanta dealt pitcher Mike Soroka and infielder Nicky Lopez to the Chicago White Sox along with pitchers Jared Shuster and Riley Gowens and infielder Braden Shewmake for left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer. The 33-year-old Anderson was 4-0 with one save and a 3.06 ERA in 35 appearances. He missed the 2022 season following surgery on Oct. 27, 2021, to repair a torn right UCL. Anderson is 11-6 with a 2.93 ERA in 128 relief appearances over four seasons for Miami (2019), Tampa Bay (2019-21) and the Braves. He won Game 2 of the 2020 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yanks trade OF to Brewers

First baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers was traded from the New York Yankees to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday for minor league outfielders Jace Avina and Brian Sanchez. The 28-year-old Bauers hit .202 with 12 home runs and 30 RBI in 84 games and 272 plate appearances this year for the Yankees. He was called up April 29 when Aaron Judge strained a hip and for extensive playing time because of injuries to New York regulars. A veteran of four major league seasons, Bauers has a .211 average, 309 home runs and 140 RBI in 412 games for Tampa Bay (2018), Cleveland (2019, 2021), Seattle (2021) and the Yankees.

Guardians, Rockies make deal

The Cleveland Guardians traded starter Cal Quantrill to the Colorado Rockies on Friday for minor league catcher Kody Huff. Quantrill had an injury-plagued 2023 season for Cleveland, a year after he won 15 games and helped the Guardians win the AL Central. The team designated the 28-year-old pitcher for assignment this week. Quantrill went 4-7 with a 5.24 ERA in 19 games this season while also twice going on the injured list for lengthy stints with shoulder problems. He was acquired by Cleveland in 2020 at the trade deadline from San Diego.

BASKETBALL

Grizzlies guard out 3-5 weeks

Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart will miss three to five weeks with a sprained left foot, adding to Memphis' already lengthy injury list. The Grizzlies provided more details about Smart's injury Friday. The guard and the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, acquired via a trade this offseason, hurt his foot Tuesday night in a loss at the Los Angeles Lakers. Smart ranks third on the Grizzlies scoring 12.5 points a game. He also leads Memphis with five assists and two steals per game, and he had been one of only four Grizzlies to play each of the first 11 games with Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and David Roddy.

GOLF

Aberg fires a 64

Ludvig Aberg had a pair of two-putt birdies, one of them on a par 4, and kept bogeys off his card for the second straight day for a 6-under 64 on Friday to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the RSM Classic. In the final tournament of the longest PGA Tour season, Aberg will try to end his short year with victories on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. He already won the European Masters in Switzerland, a performance that secured his spot on Europe's winning Ryder Cup team. Not bad for a 24-year-old Swede who only turned pro in June. Not surprising, either. For now, he has 36 holes on the wind-blown Seaside course at Sea Island Golf Club, and a host of players right behind him, each facing various levels of pressure. Aberg played the host Seaside course Friday and was at 11-under 131, one shot ahead of Eric Cole (66 at Seaside), Denny McCarthy (65 at Seaside) and Sam Ryder (67 at Plantation).

Alison Lee finishes strong

Alison Lee birdied four of her last five holes Friday to extend a hot streak that stretches from Saudi Arabia to South Korea to Florida. Her 8-under 64 gave her a share of the lead with Nasa Hataoka in the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla. Hataoka atoned for missing a short par putt by closing with a pair of birdies, finishing with a 25-footer on the last hole for a 67 in a wide-open chase for the $2 million prize. Lee had five birdies in seven holes at the start, and then had a strong finishing kick that included a wedge to a foot on the 15th and a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th. The 28-year-old Californian has never won in her nine years on the LPGA Tour, but no one brought as much momentum. In her last three tournaments worldwide, she has runner-up finishes in the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea and The Annika last week in Florida. She also won an Aramco Team Series event on the Ladies European Tour. Lee now is 46-under par in her last 10 rounds. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez is tied for 10th. Lopez shot a 65 on Friday and is at 8-under 136 overall.

HORSE RACING

Jockey Ussery dies at 88

Bobby Ussery, a Hall of Fame jockey who won the 1967 Kentucky Derby and then crossed the finish line first in the 1968 edition only to be disqualified days later, has died. He was 88. Ussery died Thursday of congestive heart failure at an assisted living facility in Hollywood, Fla., his son Robert told The Associated Press on Friday. The elder Ussery won his first race at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Nov. 22, 1951, and went on to major wins in the Travers, Whitney and Alabama at Saratoga by the end of the decade. He retired in 1974 with 3,611 career victories and he was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 1980. Ussery won the 1967 Derby aboard 30-1 longshot Proud Clarion. He picked up the mount after his original Derby horse, Reflected Glory, couldn't make the race because of sore shins. Ussery and Dancer's Image crossed the finish line first in the 1968 Derby only to become the first horse ever disqualified days later as the result of a positive drug test. They rallied from last to win by 1 1/2 lengths over Forward Pass even though Ussery lost his whip.



