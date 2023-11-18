OPINION

OPINION | RICK FIRES: Setzer shows Fort Smith Southside he can run the ball, too

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Rick Fires


FAYETTEVILLE -- Christian Setzer can run the ball, too.

Setzer rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries as Fayetteville defeated Fort Smith Southside 30-24 Friday night in the second round of the Class 7A state playoffs at Harmon Field.