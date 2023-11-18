Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 18, 1923

Maintenance of some of the roads in five counties has been taken over by the state under the Harrelson act, and five or more additional counties will be added to the list this week. Commissioner Herbert R. Wilson yesterday said that much of the act went into effect immediately after the organization of the newly appointed highway commission, and that this included the section which provides that the State Highway Department shall take over, as soon as practicable, all roads included in the state highway system and maintain them as a state system.

50 years ago

Nov. 18, 1973

About 45 representatives of child care facilities in various parts of the state met Saturday at North Little Rock and voted to incorporate the Arkansas Professional Child Care Association to further professional standards for child care centers. ... The organization plans to be active in helping members through group purchasing of materials and equipment, offering management and staff training programs, offering advertising and public information programs, and supporting legislation "to insure equal standards for all schools and centers."

25 years ago

Nov. 18, 1998

The Alltel Arena board sent a letter to a bonding company Tuesday challenging the conclusion that the project's construction management team is largely to blame for costly construction errors. Through its attorney, the arena board asked the company to reconsider and pay all costs stemming from "substandard work" by the bonding company's client, Nabholz Building and Management Corp. of Greenbrier. The arena board maintained its position that VCC/Turner, the company hired to supervise the project, is not responsible for problems on the arena site. At stake is who will pay an estimated $461,066 in repair work through Sept. 19 -- bonding company Mid-Continent Casualty Co. of Tulsa or the Pulaski County Multipurpose Civic Center Facility Board. Who will pay for other related repair costs and overtime caused by the problems -- the arena board or Mid-Continent -- is yet to be resolved.

10 years ago

Nov. 18, 2013

Some fitness centers collect canned food for hungry people every Thanksgiving. In Little Rock, FastFit Bootcamps is taking the donation drive idea a step further. Anyone who takes a frozen turkey to Jeff McDaniel's west Little Rock fitness center by Friday can take part in a free workout at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. "You're out of there by 10 o'clock and can go put your final touches on your fixins and preparations, and you'll have a good workout before your big feast," he says. But wait, there's more. McDaniel will donate the turkeys to Arkansas Food Bank, which will select families to receive them -- along with a coupon good for a three-week boot camp in January at McDaniel's business. The coupon "is going to be for one member of each family," he says, male or female, adult or teenager.