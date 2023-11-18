Patriots roll in 2nd quarter, trip Comets in quarterfinals





Little Rock Parkview dominated up front and in the running game to breeze by Mills 35-6 Friday night in a 5A quarterfinal playoff matchup at War Memorial Stadium.

Parkview scored 21 points in the second quarter to take a 28-0 halftime lead.

"I just think that our guys were really looking forward to this game," Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said of the matchup with the crosstown rivals. "Our guys were ready to come out and play. Every week our guys get after it in practice."

The Patriots (12-0) got off to a fast start and set the physical tone early as senior quarterback Eric McGehee broke off a bruising 35-yard touchdown run just over in a minute into the game to give Parkview a 7-0 lead.

Parkview had another threat going late in the first quarter, but Mills was able to end the drive as junior defensive back Miles Caster intercepted McGehee deep in Comets territory to keep the Patriots lead at just seven points with 4:37 left in the opening quarter.

However, the Mills momentum would not last long. Parkview was able to build the lead up to 14-0 following a 40-yard touchdown run from junior running back Monterrio Elston with 7:20 remaining in the second quarter.

It was a big night for Elston and his shifty skillset was on full display on the scoring run as he made multiple defenders miss on his way to the end zone.

"Monterrio Elston just had one of those nights like he always does where he makes plays," Bolding said. "I thought we were able to dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides, which made it difficult for them."

Less than two minutes after the touchdown from Elston, Parkview extended the lead to 21-0 on a 3-yard scoring run from senior running back Cobey Davis.

The touchdown was set up by a long punt return from junior defensive back Omarion Robinson who set the Patriots up inside the Comets 5-yard line.

Parkview put an exclamation point on its first half as senior running back Jaden Ashford burst up the middle for a 13-yard touchdown run with just 29 seconds left before halftime to give the Patriots a comfortable 28-0 lead heading into the break.

The onslaught continued early in the second half as the Patriots lead swelled to 35-0 following a 2-yard touchdown run from Davis with 8:41 left in the third quarter.

That would be the final score of the night for Parkview, but it was more than enough to secure the victory and a trip to the semifinal round where it will host Camden Fairview next week.

Mills (8-3) was able to end the shutout bid from Parkview late as senior receiver Akyell Madison was able to pull down a 9-yard touchdown pass from Achillies Ringo with 1:59 left. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, resulting in the final score of 35-6.

While the stakes will get higher next week for the Patriots, Bolding and his team are going to soak in Friday night's win over Mills first.

"Can't be more proud of a group of guys," Bolding said. "They work really hard everyday and then they come out here and love to perform in front of folks."







