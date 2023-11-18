Pedestrian, bicyclist die in separate accidents

Two people were killed in collisions on Arkansas roads Friday evening and Saturday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from local police.

Danny Fry, 77, of Paragould died around 7:16 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a 2020 Kia Sorento while walking west across U.S. 49 in Paragould, a report from police in that city states. Fry was thrown onto the shoulder of the interstate by the impact.

Rickey Harrington, 53, of Fayetteville died around 11:08 a.m. Saturday after a 2011 Toyota struck Harrington's bicycle at a crosswalk at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Shiloh Drive, a report from police in that city states.

Officers investigating each of the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.