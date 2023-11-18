CLASS 3A

PRESCOTT 7, FORDYCE 6

PRESCOTT -- Prescott's (11-1) defense turned away a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter to seal a hard-fought win over Fordyce (6-6).

Pierce Yates put Prescott on the board in the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run. The score remained 7-0 until Fordyce's Kobe Cunningham connected with Jamarcus Cranford on a 33-yard touchdown pass with about a minute left in the game.

Prescott's Jah'noah Harris was one of the team leaders on offense, finishing with 21 carries for 88 yards.