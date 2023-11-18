RELIGION CALENDAR

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth Street, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, also viewable on YouTube and Facebook. Thanksgiving Eve Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday. firstlutheranlr.com. (501) 372-1023.

Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays with the service also available on YouTube. gracelutheranlr.org. (501) 663-3631.

Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its traditional and contemporary services at 9 and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

Little Rock Vine, 16601 Lamarche Drive, worships at 9 a.m. with Root Groups for all ages at 10 a.m. (321) 591-4238.

New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays. (501) 375-4098.

North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreamed worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with links at nlrfumc.org.

Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreaming services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. bit.ly/37S7AGY (501) 753-1109.

Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 753-9533.

Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, holds services at 10 a.m. Sundays, also available on Facebook and at pinnacleviewumc.org. (501) 868-4225.

Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) offers online-only worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. phcc-lr.org.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., viewable live on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, viewable at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 1920 E. Sixth St., has Sunday School at 9 and worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays. (501) 374-8833.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, worships at 8 and 10 a.m. Sundays. Festival of the Senses welcomes the Turtle Creek Chorale at 3 p.m. today. Tickets are required but are free and available at bit.ly/TCCRoadTripNLR. stlukeepiscopal.org.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. Morning prayer at 8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday in the chapel. Centering prayer in the church at 4:30 p.m. Mondays and at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Noonday prayer on Facebook at noon Monday-Friday. welovesaintmarks.org.

St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays. Livestreamed at stmichaels-church.com. (501) 224-1442.

St. Nicholas' Episcopal Church, 2001 Club Manor, Ste. N, Maumelle, meets at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. (501) 420-4840.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, has services at 8:30, 9, and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 227-0000.

Sr. Thea Bowman Ecumenical Catholic Church meets at Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive, at 5 p.m. Saturdays. (501) 580-7600.

Theressa Hoover Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 W. 13th St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. hooverumc.org.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., Sundays holds Holy Eucharist Rite I at 8 a.m and Holy Eucharist Rite II with hymns at 10:30 a.m. and Choral Evensong at 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Information about weekday services available at trinitylittlerock.org.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-5848.

Union African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1825 S. Pulaski St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 374-3528.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, meets at 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 225-1503.

Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive, holds services at 10:25 a.m. Sundays. (501) 663-6383, westoverhills.org.

The deadline for Saturday Religion calendar submissions is 5 p.m. Mondays. Listings can be sent to religion@arkansasonline.com. Unless noted, addresses are in Little Rock.