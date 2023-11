CLASS 4A

RIVERCREST 40, GRAVETTE 0

WILSON -- Cavonta Washington completed 17 of 21 passes for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead Rivercrest (10-2) past Gravette (7-5).

Wideout Michael Rainer was one of Washington's favorite targets, hauling in 4 catches for 73 yards and a score.

Running back Koby Turner did most of his damage on the ground, rushing for 124 yards and 3 touchdowns, but the senior also caught a touchdown.

Jayden Young had two interceptions on defense for the Colts.