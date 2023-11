CLASS 3A

SALEM 44, JESSIEVILLE 16

SALEM -- Elijah Romine scored four touchdowns to help lead Salem (11-0) past Jessieville (6-5).

Romine scored on runs of 4, 7, 15 and 5 yards for the Greyhounds.

Colton Smith recovered a fumble 65 yards and returned it for a touchdown.

Kaden Brink added a 20-yard touchdown run for Salem.

For the Lions, Dalton Ellison threw a 11-yard touchdown pass to Karston Criswell.