FOOTBALL

Strong forfeits wins

The Arkansas Activities Association announced Friday that Strong forfeited all its games this season due to the self-reported use of an ineligible player.

That includes last week's win over Augusta, meaning Augusta will play Spring Hill on Nov. 24 for a place in the 8-man state championship game on Nov. 30.

The Bulldogs were 8-1 this season and the No. 1 seed in the South Division.

-- Sam Lane

BASKETBALL

Second-half surge powers WBU men

The Williams Baptist University men used a 12-0 run in the second half Friday to pull away from East West University 76-60 in Chicago.

The run helped the Eagles (3-0) outscore the Phantoms 42-25 in the second half after trailing 35-34 at halftime. Williams Baptist shot 42% from the floor while holding East West to 38.7%.

Duke Hardin led the way for the Eagles with 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the floor. TJ Clardy had 16 points, Tevin Tate added 15 and Jayvon Clark chipped in with 14. Jaha Jackson had a game-high 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor in the loss for East West (0-2).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services