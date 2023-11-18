Trooper kills suspect in N.H. standoff

CONCORD, N.H. — A shooter killed a security guard in the lobby of New Hampshire's state psychiatric hospital on Friday before being fatally shot by a state trooper, officials said.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at New Hampshire Hospital and was contained to the front lobby of the 185-bed facility, State Police Col. Mark Hall said at a news conference. He said CPR was performed on the victim, who later died at Concord Hospital.

Authorities said all patients at the psychiatric hospital were safe and that the state trooper who killed the shooter was not wounded.

Authorities identified the victim Friday night as Bradley Haas, 63, a state Department of Safety security officer who was working at the front lobby entrance.

Friday’s shooting was the latest act of violence at a U.S. hospital. Medical centers nationwide have struggled to adapt to the growing threats, which have helped make health care one of the nation’s most violent fields.

The hospital remained in operation but was closed to visitors Friday evening, said Lori Weaver, commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Biden puts pen to spending measure

SAN FRANCISCO — President Joe Biden signed a temporary spending bill a day before a potential government shutdown, pushing a fight with congressional Republicans over the federal budget into the new year, as wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel remains stalled.

The measure passed the House and Senate by wide bipartisan margins this week, ensuring the government remains open until after the holiday season.

Biden signed the bill late Thursday in San Francisco, where he was hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The spending package keeps government funding at current levels for roughly two more months while a long-term package is negotiated. It splits the deadlines for passing full-year appropriations bills into two dates: Jan. 19 for some federal agencies and Feb. 2 for others, creating two dates when there will be a risk of a partial government shutdown.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, vowed that he will not support any further stopgap funding measures, known as continuing resolutions.

Georgia DA eyes August for Trump trial

ATLANTA — A prosecutor in Georgia is seeking an August trial date for former President Donald Trump and others charged over efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Friday filed a motion to schedule the start of the trial for Aug. 5. Willis wrote that the proposed trial date balances potential delays from Trump’s other criminal trials and the speedy trial rights of the other defendants.

It is up to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who’s presiding over the case, to set the trial date.

Steve Sadow, Trump’s lead attorney in Georgia, wrote in a court filing Friday that his client opposes Willis’ motion and asked the judge to schedule a hearing on the issue.

A Fulton County grand jury in August indicted Trump and 18 others, accusing them of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally try to keep the Republican in power after he lost the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden. Four of the defendants have pleaded guilty after reaching deals with prosecutors, and the rest have all pleaded innocent.

Willis also asked McAfee to set a final plea date of June 21. She wrote that prosecutors would consider plea deals up until that date and intend to recommend the maximum penalties at any sentencing hearings after that.

Willis also asked that the judge not consider any requests to sever any defendants until after the final plea date.

Judge disputes N.D. redistricting plan

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota’s 2021 legislative redistricting plan violates the rights of two Native American tribes because it dilutes their voting strength, a federal judge ruled Friday.

U.S. District Chief Judge Peter Welte said the redrawn legislative districts violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The ruling came months after a trial held in June in Fargo.

In his ruling, Welte said the plan approved by the state Legislature to redraw voting districts in accordance with the latest census data “prevents Native American voters from having an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice” — a violation of the landmark civil rights law.

Welte gave the Republican-controlled Legislature and the secretary of state until Dec. 22 “to adopt a plan to remedy the violation.” The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Tribe sought a joint district and unsuccessfully proposed to the Legislature a single legislative district encompassing the two reservations, which are roughly 60 miles apart.

Republican House Majority Leader Mike Lefor told the AP that legislative leaders plan to visit with the secretary of state and attorneys to determine their options, such as convening a special session of the Legislature or appealing the judge’s decision.



