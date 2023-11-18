UAPB basketball capsule

Incarnate Word at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
WHEN 7:30 p.m.
WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff
RECORDS Incarnate Word 1-2, UAPB 3-1
SERIES First meeting
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3 Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Incarnate Word
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
F Shon Robinson, 6-9, Gr.;13.0;7.7
F Dylan Hayman, 6-5, Jr.;1.3;5.3
G Josiah Hammons, 6-2, Jr.;14.0;3.7
G Elijah Davis, 6-1, Jr.;2.0;3.3
G Sky Wicks, 6-6, Jr.;23.3;9.3
COACH Shane Heirman (1-2 in first season at Incarnate Word and overall)
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.;25.5;4.8
G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.;18.5;6.0
G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Gr.;20.5;2.8
F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.;10.5;3.3
F Robert Lewis, 6-9, So.;4.0;3.8
COACH Solomon Bozeman (20-46 in third season at UAPB and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
IW;UAPB
77.0;Points for;98.0
78.7;Points against;81.3
5.7;Rebound margin;2.5
4.0;Turnover margin;2.0
39.0;FG pct.;50.4
32.1;3-pt pct.;43.0
69.5;FT pct.;81.0
CHALK TALK UAPB is fourth in the nation in three-pointers per game with 13. ... Incarnate Word lost its first two games of the season to Texas and Tulsa by a combined 46 points before it beat Schreiner University 104-63 on Tuesday. ... Rashad Williams hit the go-ahead basket for UAPB with 11 seconds left in its 85-83 win over Central Arkansas on Monday.
-- Erick Taylor